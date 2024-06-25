Activists protest outside CNN anchor Jake Tapper's home, hit his coverage of Israel-Hamas war A group of left-wing activists representing the organization Code Pink assembled outside the home of CNN anchor Jake Tapper last week.

Activists, including a volunteer from the group CODEPINK, assembled outside the home of CNN anchor Jake Tapper last week, demonstrating over his coverage of the Israel-Hamas war.Video of the incident circulated on X, formerly known as Twitter, beginning on Friday, showing demonstrators standing on the street and shouting outside the home. CODEPINK did not formally organize the protest.One protester, holding a bullhorn, claimed Tapper had "spewed Israeli propaganda." The group of activists also criticized him for not referring to the deaths of civilians in Gaza as a "genocide."Eventually the video shows Tapper's children, whose faces are blurred, standing on a balcony and waving at the protesters while playing the U.S. national anthem."You may be laughing now, but one day you will realize the damage that your dad has caused and I promise this big house won't be worth it," said the protester holding the bullhorn. "You're waving and you're watching and you think it's really funny, but the truth is − is that it's really sick, okay?Tapper, who is Jewish, has reported extensively on the devastation in Gaza but also called out incidents of antisemitism on college campuses amid demonstrations against Israel's war. His reporting has been more scrutinized by some left-leaning observers as of late, along with journalists and multiple different outlets.The war in Gaza continues to rage in the months since Hamas attacked Israel, a top U.S. ally, on Oct. 7, 2023 killing roughly 1,200 Israelis.