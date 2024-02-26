International Active US Air Force member self-immolates outside Israel Embassy in Washington

Aaron Bushnell, an active US Air Force personnel. Quite a horrific way to go, but he had strong feelings about this and was protesting US support. Apparently he has since passed away.

Active-duty airman set himself on fire in front of Israeli embassy

The Air Force said the man who immolated himself is active duty. Emergency services said he suffered "critical life threatening injuries."
