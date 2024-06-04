Acquiring Tastes

pugilistico

pugilistico

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Nov 28, 2021
Messages
519
Reaction score
701
I've heard you need to try something (food) six times or so before you start to get used to it and even start liking it. Kimchi and tempeh was like this for me. I didn't like tempeh the first time but now I love it.

Beer is another one albeit it's not food. When I first tried beer as a young man, I didn't understand why people drink it, but now I crave a cold beer here and there.

But not matter how many times I try licorice or durian, I can't get used to it. I can sort of tolerate durian now after having tried it multiple times, but I'd rather not have it again. Licorice I can't stand and I've tried to like it many times.

Is there food you tried multiples but still don't like?
 
Ikura (raw salmon egg sushi) was an acquired taste for me. The first time I could barely choke it down and now it’s my favourite. I’m in my 50’s and just now starting to appreciate olives.

Kimchi, I hate. I know that I should like it. I’ve had it in restaurants, grocery store versions and homemade but I can’t get used to it.
 
Not food,
But took me time to really enjoy a finger in the butt during a BJ.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,239,624
Messages
55,641,098
Members
174,868
Latest member
mezgomg

Share this page

Back
Top