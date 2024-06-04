Acquiring Tastes

I've heard you need to try something (food) six times or so before you start to get used to it and even start liking it. Kimchi and tempeh was like this for me. I didn't like tempeh the first time but now I love it.



Beer is another one albeit it's not food. When I first tried beer as a young man, I didn't understand why people drink it, but now I crave a cold beer here and there.



But not matter how many times I try licorice or durian, I can't get used to it. I can sort of tolerate durian now after having tried it multiple times, but I'd rather not have it again. Licorice I can't stand and I've tried to like it many times.



Is there food you tried multiples but still don't like?