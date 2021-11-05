Aaron Rodgers getting medical advice from Dr. Joe Rogan

Aaron Rodgers says after contracting COVID this week ... he consulted with Joe Rogan and decided to take ivermectin to fight off the virus on the heels of the podcast host's advice.

The Green Bay Packers star revealed his at-home, coronavirus-fighting plan on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday ... saying he decided to down a cocktail of meds similar to the way Rogan did earlier this year after talking with the 54-year-old.

"I've consulted with a now-good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID and I've been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me," Rodgers said.

https://www.tmz.com/2021/11/05/aaron-rodgers-covid-19-ivermectin-vaccine-explanation-nfl/
 
What a twat. Why did he make up a Jackanory about being vaccinated/immunized? If you don't want to, that's fine but fudge around about it? Bugger off.
 
Glad the advice has worked well for the QB. I'm not surprised that it has. The two of them just seem like good friends talking together.
 
Namaste Aaron......namaste
d72aa1f6676f4666ab214e7d60fb071b_xl.jpg
 
Rodgers lied about getting vaccinated and didn't follow the NFL protocols. Screw Rodgers and Rogan.

Carson Wentz didn't get the vaccine but owned it. He also followed all NFL protocols to protect fellow players, staff, and others around him.
 
