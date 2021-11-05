Aaron Rodgers getting medical advice from Dr. Joe Rogan

huskylord
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Dec 22, 2005
- Messages
- 1,334
- Reaction score
- 1,599
Aaron Rodgers says after contracting COVID this week ... he consulted with Joe Rogan and decided to take ivermectin to fight off the virus on the heels of the podcast host's advice.
The Green Bay Packers star revealed his at-home, coronavirus-fighting plan on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday ... saying he decided to down a cocktail of meds similar to the way Rogan did earlier this year after talking with the 54-year-old.
"I've consulted with a now-good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID and I've been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me," Rodgers said.
https://www.tmz.com/2021/11/05/aaron-rodgers-covid-19-ivermectin-vaccine-explanation-nfl/
The Green Bay Packers star revealed his at-home, coronavirus-fighting plan on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday ... saying he decided to down a cocktail of meds similar to the way Rogan did earlier this year after talking with the 54-year-old.
"I've consulted with a now-good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID and I've been doing a lot of the stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and on the phone to me," Rodgers said.
https://www.tmz.com/2021/11/05/aaron-rodgers-covid-19-ivermectin-vaccine-explanation-nfl/