“We see you haven’t voted yet. Your voting record is public,” a recent mailer to Texas Republicans says. “Your neighbors are watching and will know if you miss this critical runoff election. We will notify President Trump if you don’t vote. You can’t afford to have that on your record.”



The mailer, which says it was sent by “The America First Conservatives Election Department,” showed up to voters leading up to the state’s May 28 primary election. Trump is likely to win the primary regardless – his opponents have all dropped out of the primary – but the mailer still strikes an ominous tone.



It adds, “We will contact you after the election to make sure you voted. Please don’t make us report you to President Trump! We are sending an official list of Republicans who fail to vote in the upcoming runoff to President Trump. Public records show that YOU HAVE NOT VOTED. President Trump will be VERY DISAPPOINTED.”