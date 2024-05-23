Elections A very normal Republican mailer from Texas

donald-trump-texas-voting-mail.jpg

“We see you haven’t voted yet. Your voting record is public,” a recent mailer to Texas Republicans says. “Your neighbors are watching and will know if you miss this critical runoff election. We will notify President Trump if you don’t vote. You can’t afford to have that on your record.”

The mailer, which says it was sent by “The America First Conservatives Election Department,” showed up to voters leading up to the state’s May 28 primary election. Trump is likely to win the primary regardless – his opponents have all dropped out of the primary – but the mailer still strikes an ominous tone.

It adds, “We will contact you after the election to make sure you voted. Please don’t make us report you to President Trump! We are sending an official list of Republicans who fail to vote in the upcoming runoff to President Trump. Public records show that YOU HAVE NOT VOTED. President Trump will be VERY DISAPPOINTED.”
Very normal. Nothing fascist or dystopian here.
 
Wow. First, I'm disappointed that they have voters who will respond to that type of pseudo-official targeting and suggested public shaming. Second, I'm not surprised that they decided this isn't in bad taste. Third, wow - they really know their base.
 
panamaican said:
Wow. First, I'm disappointed that they have voters who will respond to that type of pseudo-official targeting and suggested public shaming. Second, I'm not surprised that they decided this isn't in bad taste. Third, wow - they really know their base.
They don't give a shit anymore. Their platform is devoid of any reasonable policy that Americans actually would benefit from or even want.

They can only gaslight and manipulate their voters to continue voting for them. Winning the election is the only thing they care about so they can continue stacking the courts and obfuscating policy.
 
Rational Poster said:
They don't give a shit anymore. Their platform is devoid of any reasonable policy that Americans actually would benefit from or even want.

They can only gaslight and manipulate their voters to continue voting for them. Winning the election is the only thing they care about so they can continue stacking the courts and obfuscating policy.
That is strong language.
Don’t make me report you to President Trump! ;)

He’s napping in a courtroom whilst awaiting the verdict for the 34 felonies he’s charged with, but we’ll tell him as soon as he wakes up.
 
