A Truebias log

My age long training log site kicked the bucket so... I may as well continue here.
Old link: https://www.ironmagazineforums.com/...his-muscle-can-do.124501/page-70#post-3496782
HS unilateral pronated row
2 plates +25lbs on each side for 5x5 (1 min; strapped)
Seated supinated cable row
155lbs for 4x6 (45 sec; strapped)
High face pulls
135lbs for 4x10 (30 sec)
Flexbar
Once again, a sign of loss of strength. None of this shit has been hard for years and it was so challenging that I needed the straps.
Lots of subtle, yet noticeable sciatica. Funny how worse this got from lots of sitting badly lately and lack of gym visits.
Gonna cut down majorly on alcohol until st Pat's and see how fast this comes back.
