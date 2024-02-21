A Truebias log

My age long training log site kicked the bucket so... I may as well continue here.

Old link: https://www.ironmagazineforums.com/...his-muscle-can-do.124501/page-70#post-3496782

HS unilateral pronated row
2 plates +25lbs on each side for 5x5 (1 min; strapped)

Seated supinated cable row
155lbs for 4x6 (45 sec; strapped)

High face pulls
135lbs for 4x10 (30 sec)

Flexbar


Once again, a sign of loss of strength. None of this shit has been hard for years and it was so challenging that I needed the straps.
Lots of subtle, yet noticeable sciatica. Funny how worse this got from lots of sitting badly lately and lack of gym visits.

Gonna cut down majorly on alcohol until st Pat's and see how fast this comes back.
 
Goblet db squat warm ups

Narrow leg press
5 plates on each side for 5x5 (1 min+?!)

Wide, eccentric leg press
3 plates on each side for 5x5 (1 min)

Regular placement leg press
2 plates on each side for 4x8(30-45 sec)

Leg extensions
1 plate for 3x10 (30 sec)


Fuck. Cardio, strength, I was sweating...for this?! Wake up calls galore.
 
Flat db press
90lb dbs for 4x6 (1 min)

Alternating flat db press
80lb dbs for 5x5 (45 sec)

Eccentric flat db press
70lb dbs for 5x5 (45 sec)

Face pulls
67lbs for 4x10 (30 sec)

Forgot flexbar


Ok, that's a lot of calories burnt and my tits should be sore.
 
Conventional deads
245lbs for 5x3 (strapped; full)

Romanian db deads
90lb dbs for 4x6 (1 min-full)

Flexbar


My titties are still sore.

Today was very taxing. I was very tired and fasting didnt help. Still sweating right now.
 
Everything was 30 sec rest

Lat pulldowns
145lbs for 4x8

Supinated lat pulldowns
145lbs for 4x8

Neutral cable row
135lbs for 4x8

Flexbar


Holy shit, a sweaty day of just pulls? Its cuz of the low rests, but damn. I was out of breath for some time and I'm now exhausted.

These pulldowns, ugh. Gotta get my pullups back.
 
Flat db press
90lb dbs for 5x5 (30 sec)

Alternating flat db press
75lb dbs for 5x5 (30-45 sec)

Rope pressdowns, facing away
60lbs for 3x12 (30 sec)

Wanted to do a certain type of row, but everything was taken up.
 
