International A trainee doctor is raped and killed in India, sparking protests and an attack at a medical college

BY BIKAS DAS
Updated 7:22 AM BRT, August 15, 2024

KOLKATA, India (AP) — A trainee doctor was raped and killed, sparking protests in several cities and an attack on a medical college campus as doctors and paramedics in several cities across India demand better and safer working conditions.

Scores of people went on a rampage at a medical college campus in eastern India, attacking vehicles and ransacking patient wards Wednesday night, police said Thursday. Police did not identify who was behind the rampage, but media reports said several police officers were injured and police fired tear gas in the Wednesday night clash at the R.G. Kar Medical College in Kolkata, the capital of West Bengal state.

The unrest began when police said a 31-year-old trainee doctor was found raped and killed Friday. A police volunteer was arrested in connection with the crime, and police handed the case to federal investigators following a court order.

Government hospitals in several cities across India have since suspended medical services except for emergency departments as protesters demanded justice, claiming that it was a case of a gang rape and more were involved.

Police in India recorded 31,516 reports of rape in 2022, a 20% increase from 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau.

Many cases of crimes against women go unreported in India due to stigma surrounding sexual violence, as well as a lack of faith in the police. Women’s rights activists say the problem is particularly acute in rural areas, where the community sometimes shames victims of sexual assault and families worry about their social standing.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned atrocities against women in the country.

“There is outrage against this in the country. I can feel this outrage,” Modi said in an address to the nation on its 78th Independence Day.

State Governor C.V. Ananda Bose visited the medical college Thursday to review the situation.

Rahul Gandhi, leader of the opposition Congress party, said in a statement that he saw an attempt by some state government officials to protect the suspects rather than punish them.

Rape and sexual violence have been under the spotlight since the brutal 2012 gang rape and killing of a 23-year-old student on a New Delhi bus. The attack galvanized massive protests and inspired lawmakers to order harsher penalties for such crimes, and the creation of fast-track courts dedicated to rape cases.

The rape law was amended in 2013, criminalizing stalking and voyeurism and lowering the age at which a person can be tried as an adult from 18 to 16.

Despite stringent laws, rights activists say the government is still not doing enough to protect women and punish attackers.

- Is India the worst place to be a woman?
 

Indian women march to ‘reclaim the night’ after doctor’s rape and murder​

Protests reflect anger at 31-year-old’s killing, as well as a failure to address the daily struggles faced by many women

At the stroke of midnight, thousands of women holding flaming torches and blowing conch shells began to march through dark streets across the state of West Bengal.

The processions in the early hours of the morning on Thursday 15 August, India’s Independence Day, were part of several days of protest against the brutal rape and murder of a junior doctor inside a hospital in the state capital, Kolkata, last week.

The women marched to chants of “Reclaim the night”, a reference to the fact that the unnamed 31-year-old doctor was attacked at night on Friday while taking a break from a long shift at the government RG Kar hospital.

The call for women to come out emerged from the anger expressed on social media, and quickly created the largest protest movement the state has seen for a long time.
The anger on the streets was about the doctor’s horrific ordeal, but it was also about the daily struggle Indian women face to live freely. Organisers said they chose Independence Day to ask: when will women gain their independence?

As the marchers made their way past homes, gated communities and apartment blocks, many inside rushed out to join the throng, undeterred by the rain. The chants were about justice, safety and respect.

Anupama Chakraborty came out with her two granddaughters, aged 11 and 13. “This has rocked the country. The girl who was brutalised was an on-duty doctor. If the government cannot ensure the safety of women at a government-run institution, what hope is there?” she told the Telegraph.

On Monday, thousands of doctors halted most services by going on strike, severely disrupting patient services across India. They are demanding justice for the victim and better security at hospitals, such as stricter controls over who enters, more CCTV cameras and more guards.


The doctor who was killed had been watching the Olympics with colleagues, had dinner and chatted to her parents before going into a seminar room to rest.

The police investigation revealed that the 33-year-old man arrested for the crime was able to access every part of the hospital even though he appeared to be an unofficial tout helping patients to get admission faster in return for money.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Association union, which called the strike, had called it off after a meeting on Wednesday with the federal health minister, Jagat Prakash Nadda, but many doctors continued to strike.

Distrust with the police investigation has been mounting, after the hospital initially told the parents that their daughter had committed suicide.

“What’s clear from this is that the hospital staff, along with police, wanted to cover up the real culprits,” Nazrul Islam, the former director-general of police in West Bengal, told the NDTV news channel.

Protesters were also incensed that although the hospital’s principal, Dr Sandip Ghosh, resigned after the incident, he was reinstated as principal of another hospital 24 hours later.

Responding to petitions for the case to be investigated outside the state, the Kolkata high court raised concerns about destruction of evidence and handed over the case to the federal crimes agency, the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The young doctor’s death has struck a chord with the public, highlighting yet again the vulnerability of Indian women to violence. The shock has been heightened by the fact that she was not out late in the dark on her own but was at her place of work, filled with light and people.

In 2022, an average of 86 rapes were reported in India every day. Ever since the savage gang-rape and death of a young woman in 2012 on a bus in New Delhi, Indians have wearied of an all-too-familiar cycle: rape, outrage, promises of change, return to “normal”.

This time, neither the women and child development minister, Annapurna Devi, nor the chair of the National Commission of Women, Rekha Sharma, made a statement.

Ranjana Kumari, the director of the Centre for Social Research, said: “It makes my blood boil when I see this silence, when I read how he butchered her, this total neglect of safety at the hospital. Nothing, nothing has changed since 2012. The room where it happened didn’t even have a CCTV camera.”

Sadly, there is no protection for wimmenz in India, never has been, never will be.

If the UN gets involved, their past conduct would unfortunately indicate more women would be raped after they arrived than if they weren't involved at all. :(
 
Scerpi said:
The 6 dudes raping a woman to death with rebar on a bus still haunts me...

Fucking horrendous
- In another thread of mine, someone posted a twiter of some person saying Indian men are sex starved, that's why they rape woman, lizards, corpses, bricks and so on!
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- Is North Korea this bad to woman?
I think only the sahel can be this bad!
India is a giant country with many regions and english is common. There are many ways to escape the country and thrive in it compared to North Korea.
 
Why does every rape in India seemingly get a news story? How come the news doesn't post every single rape story in America, Europe, South America, Africa, etc.? Especially when according to data India has a low incidence of rate in comparison to much of the rest of the world.
 
Nizam al-Mulk said:
North Korea exists.
Brazil exists.

Brazilian teen gang-rape victim speaks out

Sixteen-year-old victim of attack, which was filmed and posted online, recounts ordeal as police chief takes over case.
"A 16-year-old girl in Rio de Janeiro was drugged and raped by about 30 men, who then posted a video of the attack to social media, in a crime that has shocked Brazil."

In Brazil its also got a problem with rape of underage girls which is terrible

"Brazil had the highest number of registered rape cases in its history in 2022: 74,930, according to a recent report by the Brazilian Public Security Forum. In over 60 percent of the cases, the survivor was under 14 years old."
New Rape Statistics in Brazil Highlight Importance of Sexuality Education

Brazil had the highest number of registered rape cases in its history in 2022: 74,930, according to a recent report by the Brazilian Public Security Forum. In over 60 percent of the cases, the survivor was under 14 years old.
And massively undereported.

The invisible magnitude of the rape of girls in Brazil

Compare official data on notifications of sexual violence against girls aged 10 to 13 years with data on pregnancy for the same age group between 2012 and 2018. This is an epidemiological, descriptive, cross-sectional study with data from the Department ...
"The lack of adequate notification of statutory rapes in Brazilian official statistics leads to the underestimation of its magnitude."
 
