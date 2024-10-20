A prime Cain would have lost to Ngannou

I've believed this for a while but never made a thread about it before. Cain was a special talent no doubt. Good striking, insane pressure, and elite wrestling. He would beat 90% of fighters. But I've seen people arguing he would be the GOAT if not for injury and I just don't believe that to be the case. Reason being his lack of striking defense. JDS straight out KO'd him and also rocked him badly in their third fight. Kongo rocked him multiple times. Even Brock managed to hit him. And then we saw what happened against Werdum. I just don't think you can be a long term heavyweight champion with that level of striking defense.



His resume is very lacking and consists of an old Nog, Brock, Bigfoot, and going 2-1 with JDS. The JDS wins are essentially the highlight of his career. And they are fantastic wins no doubt. But they hinge on JDS being absolutely terrible fighting off the back foot and dropping his hands whenever he gets backed into to the case. That is simply not the case for most fighters. That's a weakness specific to JDS.



Enter Francis Ngannou. He has no such weaknesses. You attempt to back him into the cage he will not drop his hands, you will be met with hammers. As Cain found out when they met in the Octagon. People say that was a declined version of Cain but I'm not so sure. I think that was just Cain running into a freak of nature that he'd never met before, a fighter he couldn't immediately take down who was throwing bombs at his face, bombs he couldn't take. Cain was the betting favorite going into that fight. I can't help but recall the fake excuses the commentators threw out after that fight about his leg going out. Cain himself confirmed afterwards it was a punch that ended him:

