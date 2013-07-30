A PorchRabbit's Road to Redemption

9/3/13



I just started my third cycle in a row today with no deload week. I am contemplating whether or not I should drop the deadlift this week(or cycle even) and replace it with a clean or snatch and then pick it back up after my deload week following this cycle. I would really appreciate any opinions on to whether this is a good idea or if I should just keep the deadlift.



My concern is whether I was foolish to skip a second straight deload week. I am completely unsure what to do. Every single lift today I felt stronger than ever, suggesting I am doing fine and should keep the deadlift this week. But my squat felt like it was slowing down(albeit was still an improved weight) and my lower back felt like it was fatiguing much faster than normal throughout the whole workout. I am not sure if I should just keep rolling and pushing myself until the end of the cycle, or play it safe and replace the deadlift with an olympic lift(so I will still be lifting hard just without deadlifting) so that I don't wear myself out for the next month or two.



I also randomly threw in some cleans today. I don't know why, but I was just in the mood so I thought what the hell. It was really random and didn't follow any structure I just kept adding weight and doing reps until I moved on to my normal program. I kept it relatively light and didn't really push myself on them.



Core Lifts



Power Clean

-135*4

-185*4

-205*3

-225*1



Squat

-235*5

-270*5

-305*5



Bench Press

-165*5

-190*5

-215*5



Assistance



One-legged Squat

-2 Sets of 10 @BW



Dips

-3 Sets of 12



DB Rows

-2 Sets of 8 @90

-1 Set of 6 @90

(This is where I really felt that my lower back was extremely fatigued for some reason)