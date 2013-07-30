A PorchRabbit's Road to Redemption

Porch_Rabbit
Hello everyone, I figured it is about time to start my own log as motivation to keep me in the weight room now that I "retired" from competitive sports. I just graduated college this last May. I was a collegiate basketball player and have been in sports all my life. These sports always demanded that I lived in the weight room, and I wouldn't have had it any other way.
From the time my season ended this last March until this last week, I hadn't lifted a single weight or even touched a basketball for that matter. Needless to say, my numbers are significantly lower than when I was in my peak shape. Since I actually enjoy working out, my goal is to turn lifting into a consistent activity for the remainder of my healthy years. But first, my short term goal is to get my lifting numbers back to where my old PRs used to be.
I used to only do Olympic lifts so I technically never really knew my deadlift PR, but I am switching from my normal Olympic routines to a 531 with deadlift. I will continue to keep the push press in place of the SOHP for now.
Age: 22
Height: 6'8"
Weight: 250
PRs (All from last summer of 2012):
Clean: 280
Squat: 405
Push Press: 235
Bench: 305
Beginning Numbers (7/22/13):
Deadlift: 315
Squat: 325
Push Press: 195
Bench: 225
Current Numbers (Updated 5/21/14)
Sumo Deadlift: 545
Squat: 465
SOHP: 210
Push Press: 225
Bench: 325
Clean: 300
Front Squat: 385
My plan is for only two days of lifting each week. The other days I want to start some serious biking, and as much pick-up basketball as I can find.
