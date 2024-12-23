A new way I discovered to enjoy movies

Yeah some commentaries are great.



I remember liking 'an American werewolf in London' (David Naughten mentioning how many times he hit on Jenny Augutter and she continually shot him down) and 'the rundown' commentaries.



Most of Arnold's commentaries are funny and weird because he doesn't understand what he is meant to be doing and thinks he is the films narrator for blind people or something.



I guess they will die out with streaming services. They should include them on streaming purchase options. They are good if you are really into the film and are the sort of person to watch a movie multiple times.



I think Kurt Russell and John Carpenter get together for a couple of their movies and sound like old friends having a beer.