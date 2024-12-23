A new way I discovered to enjoy movies

This is going to sound very obvious and dumb to some of you movie watching afficianados but, until recently, I never stopped to think about how many DVDs and blu rays offer director and cast commentary.

I found this on YouTube and realized that I can enjoy this commentary along with many of my other movies. I'll be rewatching many of my favorites from my movie collection listening to the commentary options.

I rarely have the attention span to watch a full movie anymore so this is perfect as background noise.

 
The commentary is great on Goodfellas. They have one of the actual gangsters the movie is based on talking about it
 
No i cant watch stuff with commentary while the show or movies is going on even if i know it from beginning to end. But i do enjoy the commentary listening to like a podcast while doing other things.
 
Yeah some commentaries are great.

I remember liking 'an American werewolf in London' (David Naughten mentioning how many times he hit on Jenny Augutter and she continually shot him down) and 'the rundown' commentaries.

Most of Arnold's commentaries are funny and weird because he doesn't understand what he is meant to be doing and thinks he is the films narrator for blind people or something.

I guess they will die out with streaming services. They should include them on streaming purchase options. They are good if you are really into the film and are the sort of person to watch a movie multiple times.

I think Kurt Russell and John Carpenter get together for a couple of their movies and sound like old friends having a beer.
 
The only commentary I want with my movies is MST3K.
 
Like podcasts before podcasts.

Definitely listened to some of them for 24 and The Wire.
 
