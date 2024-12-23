A new way I discovered to enjoy movies

Slothbroth
This is going to sound very obvious and dumb to some of you movie watching afficianados but, until recently, I never stopped to think about how many DVDs and blu rays offer director and cast commentary.
I found this on YouTube and realized that I can enjoy this commentary along with many of my other movies. I'll be rewatching many of my favorites from my movie collection listening to the commentary options.
I rarely have the attention span to watch a full movie anymore so this is perfect as background noise.
