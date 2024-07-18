A mayberry tale

toasty
The alarm clock went off at 9:01 am blasting an old song by @Pliny Pete and the elders. I thought to myself @Joe Mama this is bad way to start the day, I hate that fucking band. So I was a @SadBunny feeling dem @Long Dark Blues as I hopped out of the bed and pulled back the curtains only to see a @PurpleStorm a brewing. @Zer I shivered, it is gonna be one nasty day out there, but I need to see some people before I become a grouchy @ObsoleteSoul.
So I bounced from my burrow and immediately saw my neighbor that @lowlife @StonedLemur who I had nothing but @Contempt for since all he did was smoke weed and try to grow out @THE Red Beard that he claimed made him look like a @KnightTemplar but really just made him look like a young @Slobodan Milošević.
Hey @emefer I yelled, have you tried any of that @Strychnine I sent you last week? @lsa really good drink over ice on a rainy day like today, you should drink some now! But he just mumbled nonsense like @I Am Legion and the eggplant will salute other pigeons like that baked until burnt primate tends to do when I am establishing dominance in the hood,
Then my other neighbor jeff popped his head out of apartment 7b9 of his tenement across the street. I was happy see that old @yamahacrasher ‘s shoulder was healing up nicely after surgery #16.
@HOLA due, you gonna meet me @PaddyO'malley's pub for the @MichiganMMA1978 championships tonight?
Yeah I’ll be there @666 , he replied. Since I’m a nice rabbit, I ignored his stutter and said yeah see you after some @Trabaho I got to do. Jeff said I might be a little late I want to watch the new @Kardashians episode that show gives me a @Fedorgasm . Righto dude I said, see you at 6, hope you won't be too sticky when you get there
I made it through the day without a @HunterAcosta ’ing me which tends to be part of the @Natural Order of things when you are a prey animal in a predatory world and kicked opened the pub doors right as @mixmastermo was spinning his last record before the fights started. Being @nonoob here I saw the regulars like my physician @DoctorTaco sitting at the bar with @Wilmer Digreux whom I’m told was his new @Law Talkin’ Guy trying to get him off his latest malpractice lawsuit. I felt at home here, amongst my people, like @Andy Capp at the pub he was always playing darts in the comics.
Jeff was at our table with that old surfer @Whippy McGee who had empty pints in both his damp hands . @idrankyourbeer @BFoe you got here. Course you did whippy that is the kind of guy you are. The @Travis Alexander vs @LangfordBarrow bout had just ended in a @rear naked ankle pick stoppage and whippy screamed @THEfightsAREfixed. Calm down wimpy I shouted, Maybe I’m only @AFanNotAFighter but I know it @Takes Two To Tango in that cage and @Gene Tunney might be ancient but he is a legit ref.
The waiter @William Huggins came by and asked Y’all need anything before the @Nathan LaMontagne vs Timmy "the Bea"r @Osculater fight starts.? You know me, said jeff I’m a @curryjunkie so get me a plate, and I said I’ll just have a @biscuitsbrah to go with a new pint since the whipster stole my last one and don't @Dillydilly getting it dude you took too long last night.
"@ColemanwastheGOAT !" whippy shouted apprpos of nothing, he was an @Iron Mang he moaned, not like these tuf noobs that prance out there nowadays……
Ah @Phlog me I thought, it is gonna be a long night having to listen to this old @nostradumbass babbling and whining, but deep down I was really just happy to be there surrounded by all these idiots and doggers, talking mma and life. One a pint and a biscuit on the way @toasty waiter Huggins shouted as he ran off to serve me.
boy i hope all these damn @ thingys worked or this post is gonna make no damn sense at all...shit it might not even if all them do work,,,,,,
