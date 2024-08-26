Depends on the specifics. How much money is a lot of money? 100k is a lot but not the same as 10 mil. Even 10k is still "a lot of money."



What is "true love?" I define love as divine energy that spills forth from an infinite well. It's not something you can simply "get." If I were to get it, it would mean I have achieved enlightenment and nothing else in our material world would matter as much as that. Do I get stay in this state for eternity? Then this is the easiest answer. But if it just means another human who loves you romantically, it's a lot less valuable than money.



How lucky are we talking? Do I get to stumble upwards into success in every endeavor? Nothing bad ever happens to me? Seems like I could everything I ever wanted without trying that hard, which could actually make life kind of boring. You could get lucky and get a lot of money and then some which is more powerful than a lot of money by itself. Could I get lucky even in spiritual endeavors? Could I stumble onto enlightenment by accident?



The most tangible choice is money so I'll choose money. Give me my 10 million USD please.