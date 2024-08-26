Social A lot of money, true love or pure luck - Which one would you choose?

Which one would you choose?

I’m one of the luckiest guys I know tbh. I’ll keep riding the wave. Not sure where it comes from but I’ll take it.

The only thing to think of is that the money is guaranteed where luck means it’s not for certain. I just like that luck means you’ll probably get the other 2.
 
Depends on the specifics. How much money is a lot of money? 100k is a lot but not the same as 10 mil. Even 10k is still "a lot of money."

What is "true love?" I define love as divine energy that spills forth from an infinite well. It's not something you can simply "get." If I were to get it, it would mean I have achieved enlightenment and nothing else in our material world would matter as much as that. Do I get stay in this state for eternity? Then this is the easiest answer. But if it just means another human who loves you romantically, it's a lot less valuable than money.

How lucky are we talking? Do I get to stumble upwards into success in every endeavor? Nothing bad ever happens to me? Seems like I could everything I ever wanted without trying that hard, which could actually make life kind of boring. You could get lucky and get a lot of money and then some which is more powerful than a lot of money by itself. Could I get lucky even in spiritual endeavors? Could I stumble onto enlightenment by accident?

The most tangible choice is money so I'll choose money. Give me my 10 million USD please.
 
Whatever you think is a lot. 100 million I guess.

True love, I guess you found someone that connects with you like no other and that is completely unconditional the love and the bond you have.

Luck in the positive way. Like you get the lucky in many situations it could be avoiding death, winning something. Achieving something. So and so forth. If you could stumble onto enlightenment that would be the ultimate I'd say. : - )
 
