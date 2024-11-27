True crime folks - question 2 - name killers that were caught due to stupidity

HUGHPHUG

HUGHPHUG

AL CAPS YO
@Gold
Joined
Jun 4, 2013
Messages
24,571
Reaction score
31,381
Not caught due to due diligence or DNA or any other evidence, but caught by pure luck or stupidity

for example Arthur Shawcross (@Zer bless) - had to have a wank and was caught - stoopid

Another guy I can't remember the name of, this is a deep digger if any of you can get it, was a Zodiac suspect at one point - crashed his VW camper and backpacks of his victims were found inside.
It was mentioned briefly in the first Graysmith Zodiac book (the one that is even more vague than the re-write) - I have the name buried deep but not sure where to start looking

Any other examples of stupidity or dumb luck catching serial killers?

appreciated
 
Richard Ramirez perhaps. The dumb ass had no idea that he had been identified and that his face was all over the news media and the police were looking for him.
 
AFanNotAFighter said:
Richard Ramirez perhaps. The dumb ass had no idea that he had been identified and that his face was all over the news media and the police were looking for him.
Click to expand...

Im not defending Ramirez but wasnt he outta town and thats why he had no idea his face was all over the local news so he was captured when he returned to LA
 
There are loads tbh

Like the BTK killer directly asked the cops if it was safe for him to communicate via floppy disk (It wasn't). They told him it was, he sent the floppy disk, and they used it to trace him

Leonard Lake and Charles Ng - Ng was caught shoplifting, and in the process of trying to get him off the hook, Lake gave the cops an ID that he'd stolen off one of their victims

Lamarques Devon McWilliams - kidnapped a girl and put her in his trunk, but then got stuck in some mud. He got her out the trunk, told her to get behind the wheel while he pushed, and once he pushed the car out the mud she just drove off to the police

Dnepropetrovsk Maniacs - got caught because they robbed all their victims and sold all their goods to a pawn shop. This included a cellphone which was easily traced by police

Randy Kraft got pulled over for erratic driving and then failed a sobriety test, police checked his car and found his latest victim dead inside

Dennis Nilsen, who disposed of his victims by chopping them up and flushing them down the toilet, called in a plumber because of a toilet clog ...

There was a fascinating case in Mexico where a cult leader called Adolfo Contanzo, who was a practitioner of this Cuban-African religion called Palo that involved animal sacrifice (He wound up dealing in human sacrifice, and would offer his magical services to cartels too with great success) had his followers so convinced of his mystical powers that once the heat was on (Because they ritualistically killed an American med student called Mark Kilroy because they wanted a powerful American brain) some of his followers just blew right past a police roadblock genuinely believing they were invisible, leading police straight to the ranch which was full of bodies and evidence. Constanzo had already fled and was in hiding in Mexico City, but when police showed up to to deal with an unrelated crime outside his hideout, he figured they were there for him and so he opened fire with a machine gun leading to a standoff. He got one of his followers to gun him and his gay lover down before the police could take him alive
 
I remember reading about one serial killer that actually asked the cops if they could identify him through his computer address or some shit and they told him no so he did it and got caught LoL
Dirty lying bastards
 
The biggest ones I can think of was the duo Leonard Lake and Charles Ng. They operated together in San Francisco, killing at least 11 but possibly more than double that. They went virtually undetected, had a secured bunker where they operated out of, and only got bagged due to Charles Ng stealing from a hardware store, subsequently unraveling everything.

https://criminalminds.fandom.com/wiki/Leonard_Lake_and_Charles_Ng
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
Zer said:
There are loads tbh

Like the BTK killer directly asked the cops if it was safe for him to communicate via floppy disk (It wasn't). They told him it was, he sent the floppy disk, and they used it to trace him

Leonard Lake and Charles Ng - Ng was caught shoplifting, and in the process of trying to get him off the hook, Lake gave the cops an ID that he'd stolen off one of their victims

Lamarques Devon McWilliams - kidnapped a girl and put her in his trunk, but then got stuck in some mud. He got her out the trunk, told her to get behind the wheel while he pushed, and once he pushed the car out the mud she just drove off to the police

Dnepropetrovsk Maniacs - got caught because they robbed all their victims and sold all their goods to a pawn shop. This included a cellphone which was easily traced by police

Randy Kraft got pulled over for erratic driving and then failed a sobriety test, police checked his car and found his latest victim dead inside

Dennis Nilsen, who disposed of his victims by chopping them up and flushing them down the toilet, called in a plumber because of a toilet clog ...

There was a fascinating case in Mexico where a cult leader called Adolfo Contanzo, who was a practitioner of this Cuban-African religion called Palo that involved animal sacrifice (He wound up dealing in human sacrifice, and would offer his magical services to cartels too with great success) had his followers so convinced of his mystical powers that once the heat was on (Because they ritualistically killed an American med student called Mark Kilroy because they wanted a powerful American brain) some of his followers just blew right past a police roadblock genuinely believing they were invisible, leading police straight to the ranch which was full of bodies and evidence. Constanzo had already fled and was in hiding in Mexico City, but when police showed up to to deal with an unrelated crime outside his hideout, he opened fire with a machine gun leading to a standoff. He got one of his followers to gun him and his gay lover down before the police could take him alive
Click to expand...
Beat me to it buddy.
 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
Pliny Pete said:
Im not defending Ramirez but wasnt he outta town and thats why he had no idea his face was all over the local news so he was captured when he returned to LA
Click to expand...
I think you're right. This was back in the 80s so no one had constant access to news like today's world.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,330
Messages
56,575,652
Members
175,289
Latest member
MonicaHSE

Share this page

Back
Top