True crime folks - question 2 - name killers that were caught due to stupidity

There are loads tbh



Like the BTK killer directly asked the cops if it was safe for him to communicate via floppy disk (It wasn't). They told him it was, he sent the floppy disk, and they used it to trace him



Leonard Lake and Charles Ng - Ng was caught shoplifting, and in the process of trying to get him off the hook, Lake gave the cops an ID that he'd stolen off one of their victims



Lamarques Devon McWilliams - kidnapped a girl and put her in his trunk, but then got stuck in some mud. He got her out the trunk, told her to get behind the wheel while he pushed, and once he pushed the car out the mud she just drove off to the police



Dnepropetrovsk Maniacs - got caught because they robbed all their victims and sold all their goods to a pawn shop. This included a cellphone which was easily traced by police



Randy Kraft got pulled over for erratic driving and then failed a sobriety test, police checked his car and found his latest victim dead inside



Dennis Nilsen, who disposed of his victims by chopping them up and flushing them down the toilet, called in a plumber because of a toilet clog ...



There was a fascinating case in Mexico where a cult leader called Adolfo Contanzo, who was a practitioner of this Cuban-African religion called Palo that involved animal sacrifice (He wound up dealing in human sacrifice, and would offer his magical services to cartels too with great success) had his followers so convinced of his mystical powers that once the heat was on (Because they ritualistically killed an American med student called Mark Kilroy because they wanted a powerful American brain) some of his followers just blew right past a police roadblock genuinely believing they were invisible, leading police straight to the ranch which was full of bodies and evidence. Constanzo had already fled and was in hiding in Mexico City, but when police showed up to to deal with an unrelated crime outside his hideout, he figured they were there for him and so he opened fire with a machine gun leading to a standoff. He got one of his followers to gun him and his gay lover down before the police could take him alive