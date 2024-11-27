True crime folks - question 2 - name killers that were caught due to stupidity

HUGHPHUG
Not caught due to due diligence or DNA or any other evidence, but caught by pure luck or stupidity
for example Arthur Shawcross (@Zer bless) - had to have a wank and was caught - stoopid
Another guy I can't remember the name of, this is a deep digger if any of you can get it, was a Zodiac suspect at one point - crashed his VW camper and backpacks of his victims were found inside.
It was mentioned briefly in the first Graysmith Zodiac book (the one that is even more vague than the re-write) - I have the name buried deep but not sure where to start looking
Any other examples of stupidity or dumb luck catching serial killers?
appreciated
