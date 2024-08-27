A hive of evolved Ants versus a XenoMorph hive?

This thread is not meant as parody of the other. It just occurred to me, that the Xenomorph evolved alien we love to fear, is actually a lesser form of how ants might evolve, in almost every way.

if a Xenomorph hive met an evolved Ant colony hive where the ants were similar sized and they fought with similar numbers, i think the ants run thru them like they were not even there.


- an ant can lift 100 times its weight
- fastest ant in the world has been recorded, traveling at 108 times its body length in a single second, or the human equivalent of 360 miles per hour.
- ants' jaws accelerate at 100,000 times the force of gravity, and this force up to 500 times their body weight.
- ants can withstand pressures up to 5,000 times the ant’s weight thanks to hardened exoskeleton.
- number of ant species produce acid in a poison gland in their abdomen to spray at enemies.

Is there anyone who would bet on the xenomorphs versus evolved ants of similar size?

w3dO4eq.gif


Strength, speed of swarm attack, weapons to use in attack. I see the Xeno falling short in each and every area.
 
Xenos

Better movies = Win
 
UberHere said:
Ants lose via acidic blood.
how do the xenomorphs deal with ants spraying acid at them, in ranged attacks? They could easily be blinded before getting near enough the ants. And ants being far more powerful and faster generally?
 
ChosenOne said:
how do the xenomorphs deal with ants spraying acid at them, in ranged attacks? They could easily be blinded before getting near enough the ants. And ants being far more powerful and faster generally?
They can’t kill then with their jaws. No way around that handicap. They’re done.
 
You're comparing something fictional with something real world but then fictionalizing the real world thing in a way that's even more unbelievable than the fictional thing. It doesn't work as a thought experiment.
 
deviake said:
You're comparing something fictional with something real world but then fictionalizing the real world thing in a way that's even more unbelievable than the fictional thing. It doesn't work as a thought experiment.
Wait...what?

Giant Ants, as creature in fiction, are less believable than Xenomorphs?

WTF???
 
deviake said:
You're comparing something fictional with something real world but then fictionalizing the real world thing in a way that's even more unbelievable than the fictional thing. It doesn't work as a thought experiment.
Yes great.

You are arguing square cube law means you cannot have fictionalized ants, who maintain that strength and size at bigger scale. I get that.

Now explain how that makes xenomorph's, also a thing of fiction, more likely to exist.

I do not thnk you even understand what you said, and i certainly do not think you can defend it, but i look forward to your response. Or not, which makes my point.
 
ChosenOne said:
Yes great.

You are arguing square cube law means you cannot have fictionalized ants, who maintain that strength and size at bigger scale. I get that.

Now explain how that makes xenomorph's, also a thing of fiction, more likely to exist.

I do not thnk you even understand what you said, and i certainly do not think you can defend it, but i look forward to your response. Or not, which makes my point.
Because it's not proven nigh impossible for them to exist, however fantastical they are. Ants for sure aren't going to scale up with their strength and durability. If you were going to make something more plausible and interesting the ants would scale the way everything else does. It's not interesting because you can basically do that with any critter or microorganism or whatever
 
Many of these attributes like an Ants strength come in a large part due to their size. If you increase their size, you dont increase their strength and other abilities proportionately.

Xenos.

EDIT: Ok, saw I got beaten to the punch. I mean, yeah, if their strength, speed, etc increased proportionately theyd probably be the most dangerous life form in existence.
 
deviake said:
Because it's not proven nigh impossible for them to exist, however fantastical they are. Ants for sure aren't going to scale up with their strength and durability. If you were going to make something more plausible and interesting the ants would scale the way everything else does. It's not interesting because you can basically do that with any critter or microorganism or whatever
You are making no sense.

if the xenomorph can exit at that size, and exist as fictional alien, so too can some form of fictional ant. There is nothing unique to a xenomorphs physionlogy that would allow it to exist at that scale, that if you took a fictional ant at that same scale, it too could not exist and funciton.

Show me that you have even a basic understanding of science and explain n what would be unique in a xenomorph of that size as opposed to an ant of that size, that fiction could not adapt?

Also explain to me if you accept any super hero movies or if you rail against them as the science does not allow humans to fly... to be that strong, etc?
 
Bob Gray said:
Many of these attributes like an Ants strength come in a large part due to their size. If you increase their size, you dont increase their strength and other abilities proportionately.

Xenos.

EDIT: Ok, saw I got beaten to the punch. I mean, yeah, if their strength, speed, etc increased proportionately theyd probably be the most dangerous life form in existence.
You guys know superman cannot really fly right? You understand aquaman cannot breath water?

I do not get this 'you cannot fictionalize real life creatures to have abilities that do not fit the science' while then accepting super heroes, and so much more in fiction?

When has fiction ever been limited by what the science allows for?
 
ChosenOne said:
You guys know superman cannot really fly right? You understand aquaman cannot breath water?

I do not get this 'you cannot fictionalize real life creatures to have abilities that do not fit the science' while then accepting super heroes, and so much more in fiction?

When has fiction ever been limited by what the science allows for?
Did you read my last sentence?
 
