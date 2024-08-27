A hive of evolved Ants versus a XenoMorph hive?

This thread is not meant as parody of the other. It just occurred to me, that the Xenomorph evolved alien we love to fear, is actually a lesser form of how ants might evolve, in almost every way.
if a Xenomorph hive met an evolved Ant colony hive where the ants were similar sized and they fought with similar numbers, i think the ants run thru them like they were not even there.
- an ant can lift 100 times its weight
- fastest ant in the world has been recorded, traveling at 108 times its body length in a single second, or the human equivalent of 360 miles per hour.
- ants' jaws accelerate at 100,000 times the force of gravity, and this force up to 500 times their body weight.
- ants can withstand pressures up to 5,000 times the ant’s weight thanks to hardened exoskeleton.
- number of ant species produce acid in a poison gland in their abdomen to spray at enemies.
Is there anyone who would bet on the xenomorphs versus evolved ants of similar size?
Strength, speed of swarm attack, weapons to use in attack. I see the Xeno falling short in each and every area.
if a Xenomorph hive met an evolved Ant colony hive where the ants were similar sized and they fought with similar numbers, i think the ants run thru them like they were not even there.
- an ant can lift 100 times its weight
- fastest ant in the world has been recorded, traveling at 108 times its body length in a single second, or the human equivalent of 360 miles per hour.
- ants' jaws accelerate at 100,000 times the force of gravity, and this force up to 500 times their body weight.
- ants can withstand pressures up to 5,000 times the ant’s weight thanks to hardened exoskeleton.
- number of ant species produce acid in a poison gland in their abdomen to spray at enemies.
Is there anyone who would bet on the xenomorphs versus evolved ants of similar size?
Strength, speed of swarm attack, weapons to use in attack. I see the Xeno falling short in each and every area.
Last edited: