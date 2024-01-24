International A group of angry Chinese flag-waving CCP members confronts a British pianist. Mini diplomatic crisis ensues.

6 Chinese people demanded that a British pianist remove their faces from his public live stream. The ensuing fight has gone viral.

The group, saying they work for Chinese TV, told Brendan Kavanagh they'd pursue "legal action" if he didn't remove their likenesses from his channel.
So here are the Cliff's:

  • A British by the name of Brendan Kavanagh aka Dr. K is playing the public piano in a train station. He is being recorded in a live stream
  • A group of Chinese flag-waving communists confronts him and tells him to stop recording because it was violating their "image rights"
  • Dr. K tells the group that they're in Great Britain, a free country, and not in Communist China
  • A lady in the Chinese group gets pissy and calls Dr. K a racist and claims she's also British in a thick Chinese accent while waving her Chinese flag
  • Dr. K denies being a racist and points out that they're waving Chinese flags. He appears to reach for the Chinese flag that the lady is carrying
  • A man in the Chinese group screams at Dr. K, "Don't touch her! You're not the same age as her!"
  • The British police arrives and tells Dr. K to stop filming and shut down the stream. He is told not to upload the footage on Youtube
  • The footage goes viral on Youtube and X and the Chinese group unintentionally becomes a victim of the Streisand Effect
  • Dr K. gets two copyright strikes on said footage
  • The public piano in the train station is cordoned off
Dr K. appeared on Piers Morgan Uncensored today to discuss the bizarre incident with

 
maxresdefault.jpg
 
6 Chinese people demanded that a British pianist remove their faces from his public live stream. The ensuing fight has gone viral.

The group, saying they work for Chinese TV, told Brendan Kavanagh they'd pursue "legal action" if he didn't remove their likenesses from his channel.
Which episode of South Park is this? Lol!
 
This video got my jimmies all rustled. They don’t want to be filmed but come over and get in his video?

If this guy was in China and tried to tell them what to do they’d tell him to fuck off.

I lived as a foreigner in Europe and Asia.

I tried my best to respect my host country and their laws and customs. Sure, I had complaints but realized in the end I was only a visitor and they owed me nothing.

The balls on these people.
 
Knock Out Ned said:
This video got my jimmies all rustled. They don’t want to be filmed but come over and get in his video?

If this guy was in China and tried to tell them what to do they’d tell him to fuck off.

I lived as a foreigner in Europe and Asia.

I tried my best to respect my host country and their laws and customs. Sure, I had complaints but realized in the end I was only a visitor and they owed me nothing.

The balls on these people.
I don't know why this is blowing up. This is what these tourists do. Saw the same entitled attitudes when I was visiting Bangkok. Thankfully covid has them still scared to go out of their country, international tourism is way down.
 
Tatra said:
It's more than just a few and there's a load of spies amongst them. The intellectual theft is off the scale, too.
No, it really isn't. This is fearmongering. The vast majority of Chinese people are not spies. They are just people working to provide for their families. We're living in the red scare 2.0. Propaganda is going to come out from both sides. We did the same shit to the Japanese, we should have learned our lesson.
 
Zazen said:
No, it really isn't. This is fearmongering. The vast majority of Chinese people are not spies. They are just people working to provide for their families. We're living in the red scare 2.0. Propaganda is going to come out from both sides. We did the same shit to the Japanese, we should have learned our lesson.
i'm not saying that, but this CIA guy says china has global reach and the most assets and informants.

 
Zazen said:
No, it really isn't. This is fearmongering. The vast majority of Chinese people are not spies. They are just people working to provide for their families. We're living in the red scare 2.0. Propaganda is going to come out from both sides. We did the same shit to the Japanese, we should have learned our lesson.
Well, that’s just untrue.

Having worked for a global company that was about 20% Chinese nationals I can tell you a very large percentage of them were sending IP back to China.
 
