6 Chinese people demanded that a British pianist remove their faces from his public live stream. The ensuing fight has gone viral.
The group, saying they work for Chinese TV, told Brendan Kavanagh they'd pursue "legal action" if he didn't remove their likenesses from his channel.
www.businessinsider.com
So here are the Cliff's:
- A British by the name of Brendan Kavanagh aka Dr. K is playing the public piano in a train station. He is being recorded in a live stream
- A group of Chinese flag-waving communists confronts him and tells him to stop recording because it was violating their "image rights"
- Dr. K tells the group that they're in Great Britain, a free country, and not in Communist China
- A lady in the Chinese group gets pissy and calls Dr. K a racist and claims she's also British in a thick Chinese accent while waving her Chinese flag
- Dr. K denies being a racist and points out that they're waving Chinese flags. He appears to reach for the Chinese flag that the lady is carrying
- A man in the Chinese group screams at Dr. K, "Don't touch her! You're not the same age as her!"
- The British police arrives and tells Dr. K to stop filming and shut down the stream. He is told not to upload the footage on Youtube
- The footage goes viral on Youtube and X and the Chinese group unintentionally becomes a victim of the Streisand Effect
- Dr K. gets two copyright strikes on said footage
- The public piano in the train station is cordoned off