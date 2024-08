moosaev said: Past deeds include cheating in the sport of mma, which imo he doesn't get criticized enough for. Casts a shadow on his legacy. Click to expand...

For all the talk about pulsing, and supplements, and dick pills, and USADA agreements, I think what almost never gets mentioned is the fraudulent documents.Sure, tainted supplements do exist so people can try to fight with that, but when USADA specifically gives you material warning you of it that you have to sign off on, and then you have your signature forged on them cuz you never read them, then I don't think you get to use that excuse anymore. Negligence through ignorance is off the table now, he broke a pretty important rule to benegligent at best, or obvious cheater at worst.