A deeper look into the UFC Hall of Fame: Is it legit in your opinion?

Mods, please may I have a poll. Is the UFC HOF legit or a joke? @Gio @Jackonfire @Substance Abuse @PurpleStorm @helax
Before voting though, let's take a deeper look into the HOF.
Who would you take out and/or add in?
Personally I think the HOF is legit. They have Sakuraba in there who only went in and won one UFC tournament, but they obviously inducted him due to his massive success in Japan in PRIDE.
I can see Hendo, Lawler, Rampage, Nunez, possibly Cro Cop, being inducted next year. F. Shamrock and Fedor, I have my doubts though.
Dana has publicly stated he dislikes Pat Miletich and Wanderlei Silva (they had a big fall out when Wand left), but they have both been inducted since.
I do also think the Tapout dude shouldn't be there, Franklin and Cerrone, as well.
Here's a look at the HOF:
