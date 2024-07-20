A deeper look into the UFC Hall of Fame: Is it legit in your opinion?

Have posted about it before, but legit no.



It includes all kinds of fighters that shouldn't be in a Hall Of Fame, and doesn't include some that should.



Has some slimy promoter figures that I guess would be in a real Hall Of Fame but I think it should just be athletes for MMA.



Also not to be a douche but its located in the Last Vegas Conventional Center, a proper Hall Of Fame is like the NFL with its own construct.