A deeper look into the UFC Hall of Fame: Is it legit in your opinion?

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
19,861
Reaction score
19,003
Mods, please may I have a poll. Is the UFC HOF legit or a joke? @Gio @Jackonfire @Substance Abuse @PurpleStorm @helax

Before voting though, let's take a deeper look into the HOF.

Who would you take out and/or add in?

Personally I think the HOF is legit. They have Sakuraba in there who only went in and won one UFC tournament, but they obviously inducted him due to his massive success in Japan in PRIDE.

I can see Hendo, Lawler, Rampage, Nunez, possibly Cro Cop, being inducted next year. F. Shamrock and Fedor, I have my doubts though.

Dana has publicly stated he dislikes Pat Miletich and Wanderlei Silva (they had a big fall out when Wand left), but they have both been inducted since.

I do also think the Tapout dude shouldn't be there, Franklin and Cerrone, as well.

Here's a look at the HOF:

hof.jpg

hof2.jpg

hof3.jpg
 
Last edited:
I think there should be a criteria set for UFC HoF.

We can't flood it with fan favorite fighters who didn't win belts or really accomplish anything, other than being a fan favorite.
 
Have posted about it before, but legit no.

It includes all kinds of fighters that shouldn't be in a Hall Of Fame, and doesn't include some that should.

Has some slimy promoter figures that I guess would be in a real Hall Of Fame but I think it should just be athletes for MMA.

Also not to be a douche but its located in the Last Vegas Conventional Center, a proper Hall Of Fame is like the NFL with its own construct.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,084
Messages
55,880,870
Members
174,973
Latest member
stinkyidiot1

Share this page

Back
Top