Alex periera Is a fighter who really need little introduction at this point. So I just want to get right into his arsenal and breaking him down.





Left hook





Alex Periera's left hook is his most dangerous and iconic weapon in his arsenal.



Unlike Joe Frazier, another fighter with a devastating left hook, pereira hook is thrown with much less telegraph but it still produces devastating results for the opponent.





I first want to go over the mechanics of periera's left hook that make it different from other left hooks, then I want to go the different ways pereira chooses to set up his dangerous left hook.





The mechanics of periera's left hook are unique. The main difference being that rather than striking straight across his opponent with his hook, Periera's hook is thrown with a more upward angle reminiscent of a body hook thrown upward to strike the liver.



Think of it as a combination between an uppercut and a left hook.



A prime example of Pereira using this is when he knocked out Israel Adesanya in their second kickboxing fight.











If you fast forwards to the ko you'll see Alex use his signature left hook but the path of his punch follows that upward hooking arc, so much so to the point where he almost lands his hook with his bottom two knuckles.



And even though Adesanya’s rear hand was raised to defend the punch, the awkward angle of Periera's left hook allowed for it to sneak through.





Now a key part in why Pereira is able to land his left hook so often is because he has a variety of ways that he chooses to set a trap for his opponent. The lead hook is a simple technique and because of its simplicity it is easily able to be applied in a variety of situations.





Against Sean Strickland, Pereira threw a series of jabs to Strickland's body. The point of these jabs was not to do damage but to draw out a reaction from Strickland.



After Strickland was conditioned to defend pereira's body jabs it was time for periera to spring his trap.



This time Pereira used what's called a directional feint. Meaning he started out throwing one strike to create an opening then changed path of the strike mid way to capitalize on the new opening.



An example of this would be the question mark kick. Beginning as a low front kick then changing mid way into a high roundhouse kick.





In this example Pereira begins to punch as a low body jab to get Strickland to lower his guard, then midway he changes the path of his punch into a devastating left hook, stunning Strickland and leading to Pereira knocking him out.











Floyd Mayweather can be seen using the exact same setup against Diego Corrales, scoring Mayweather a brutal knockdown.











Another example of Pereira setting up his left hook is in his only fight for LFA.



In this example Pereira throws a rear roundhouse kick at his opponent to create space. Then once his opponent advances forwards after his kick he catches them on the way in with a left hook.











There are plenty of other ways Pereira sets up his left hook. He may use crosses to the head or body to get his opponent to alter their guard creating an opening for his left hook.



He may also catch his opponent as they advance, striking them with what's called a check hook.



Like many fighters with great signature moves Pereira uses fairly simple methods to set up his signature move, but the real secret behind it is the variety of ways he has to catch his opponent with it. Rather than having only one method he has multiple methods to rely on. That way in case one fails he can move to another or he can combine the multiple methods together.



In conjunction with this is the simplicity of his setups. The left hook is a very simple and basic punch and because of this it's not hard to learn the punch or find methods to land it.



Periera's methods are simple and rarely leave him in a bad position if he fails to land.