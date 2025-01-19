A broken hand obviously diminishes your cardio

First things first: I picked Merab to win.



But a fracture, and one as painful as a hand, affects endurance badly.

Any of you that have trained know that severe pain makes you gas.



That's because (not bro-science, nor rocket science neither):



1. Intense pain is an stressor. When you are at 90-95% of your max heart rate, adding a stressor makes you redline.



2. During strenuous effort, endorphins released go mainly to your muscles to "trick" them into keep going.

When hurt, those endorphins are almost entirely headed to i.e. his hand.



So both muscular and cardiovascular fatigue kicks much harder and earlier.



A badly broken hand is not an excuse. Shit happens. I still believe Merab would have won, but that injury left us without a great fight.