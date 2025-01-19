  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

A broken hand obviously diminishes your cardio

R

Rubios

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Jan 19, 2024
Messages
274
Reaction score
278
First things first: I picked Merab to win.

But a fracture, and one as painful as a hand, affects endurance badly.
Any of you that have trained know that severe pain makes you gas.

That's because (not bro-science, nor rocket science neither):

1. Intense pain is an stressor. When you are at 90-95% of your max heart rate, adding a stressor makes you redline.

2. During strenuous effort, endorphins released go mainly to your muscles to "trick" them into keep going.
When hurt, those endorphins are almost entirely headed to i.e. his hand.

So both muscular and cardiovascular fatigue kicks much harder and earlier.

A badly broken hand is not an excuse. Shit happens. I still believe Merab would have won, but that injury left us without a great fight.
 
These may be true but hand injuries are part of punching people in their heads. Plus they numb up after about 10 minutes. It really doesn't bother you after a few it just feels numb.
 
I am sure we'll get a rematch at some point so we'll see... am looking forward to it.
 
Ya gotta finish merab. You can't plan to out grapple him for the whole fight. Umar was able to shut it down early but he needed to finish him not try to keep grappling later. Easier said than done though, cos Merab forces people to grapple and is super durable.

Maybe Umar meant to but the broken hand hindered that? Idk. But khabib did have to tell him to stop going for takedowns cos he didn't have the energy to complete them anymore
 
Did you see Merabs knee? That’s compromised
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,256,688
Messages
56,789,296
Members
175,410
Latest member
OlettaDetta

Share this page

Back
Top