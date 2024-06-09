  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

A 21 year old asked me to buy him tobacco outside the store

revoltub

revoltub

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jun 10, 2016
Messages
29,066
Reaction score
19,068
The state changed the law from 18 to 21 a few years ago. I actually forgot about it until this scenario. I was thinking "this dude is clearly over 18 what is the deal?". Plus he was next to his friend so I figured if his ID was expired surely he had a friend whose wasnt.

I said no for 3 reasons. First is because I wasnt gonna do it anyway and I really didnt give a shit about him getting tobacco. Second I couldnt imagine he couldnt find someone he knew who was 21 to do it. 3rd and most importantly they were both wearing some sort of card badge/employee ID around their neck like they just left a shift at Amazon. So I figured it might have been a set up or some sort of college experiment for a class.

They weren't really sneaky about it either. Just asking everyone who came in. I just wanted to go in and grab a gatorade and leave and I have beavis and butthead bothering me because they either have no friends or thought I was a mark.

you guys think it was a setup?
 
Woldog said:
It was @The Good The Bad The HBK he just looks like a kid.
Click to expand...
tenor.gif
 
Osculater said:
You should had told them to draw facial hair on their faces and go in to buy their own tobacco
Click to expand...
I knew this one goofball at a gas station that ID not matter what.
Saw a man who was in his 70s or 80s buying a can of beer.
He ID'd him.

The other guys at the gas station that we went to everyday or 2-3 times a day never did.
He still would everytime to everyone.
 
Mujeriego said:
I knew this one goofball at a gas station that ID not matter what.
Saw a man who was in his 70s or 80s buying a can of beer.
He ID'd him.

The other guys at the gas station that we went to everyday or 2-3 times a day never did.
He still would everytime to everyone.
Click to expand...
That is one dedicated employee. I bet he's junior manager now at the gas station
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

revoltub
People who stand too close to you in line at the store
2 3
Replies
50
Views
1K
Doughie99
Doughie99

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,005
Messages
55,665,991
Members
174,886
Latest member
FELIPETHEEAGLEVEIGA

Share this page

Back
Top