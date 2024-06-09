A 21 year old asked me to buy him tobacco outside the store

The state changed the law from 18 to 21 a few years ago. I actually forgot about it until this scenario. I was thinking "this dude is clearly over 18 what is the deal?". Plus he was next to his friend so I figured if his ID was expired surely he had a friend whose wasnt.



I said no for 3 reasons. First is because I wasnt gonna do it anyway and I really didnt give a shit about him getting tobacco. Second I couldnt imagine he couldnt find someone he knew who was 21 to do it. 3rd and most importantly they were both wearing some sort of card badge/employee ID around their neck like they just left a shift at Amazon. So I figured it might have been a set up or some sort of college experiment for a class.



They weren't really sneaky about it either. Just asking everyone who came in. I just wanted to go in and grab a gatorade and leave and I have beavis and butthead bothering me because they either have no friends or thought I was a mark.



you guys think it was a setup?