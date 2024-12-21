  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

I dreamed 2024-12-21 that I was back at my past job with the old collegues, today they asked me for an interview to come back!!!

Curious to know how significant this sounds to you guys.

I dreamt that i was back at my job with my boss and the rest of the gang

I thought this is so stupid... Why I am I sitting with them as a colleague instead of just visiting?

Even when dreaming my brain trends to keep things semi orderly and logical and this is highly llogical. There's no way they Let me back in

It must be my brain simply ordering it this way.

Without even remembering the dream december 2024)

and out of of options....

I went into my old work place and asked if they could take me back (by no means easy).

"Come by on tuesday and bring your resumé with you to the boss"

Is this 80% in the bag? Wouldn't it be freaky if I actually get back in there?

I felt the dream as real as it gets... It was not one bit blurry..full identification on everybody in the room....
 
I dreamt two months in advance that Joshua would kill Ngannou.

I was amazed joshua knocked him out in the dream because I thought Ngannou had an iron jaw. Then he threw Francis ashes into the sea..

I had a panic reaction that my favorite fighter is going to get killed.

which damn near happened. Ngannou had oxygene support. I had anxiety attacks when it actually happened.



OMG, the giant is DOWN"". I was AMAZED in the dream.
 
