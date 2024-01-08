$725 well spent

fingercuffs
I tried to file for American citizenship on July 4th but I hadn't been living at the same address for long enough. Today it went through, I have to go to Fresno to provide all the documents which is a pain being it's an overnighter and Fresno is pretty sketchy but I'm on the right track.
Today is a good Monday!
Anyone else done the same in a foreign country? If @Cool Hand Luke can do it...
