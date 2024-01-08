$725 well spent

I tried to file for American citizenship on July 4th but I hadn't been living at the same address for long enough. Today it went through, I have to go to Fresno to provide all the documents which is a pain being it's an overnighter and Fresno is pretty sketchy but I'm on the right track.

Today is a good Monday!

Anyone else done the same in a foreign country? If @Cool Hand Luke can do it...
 
You'll become a real American soon!

america-funny.gif
 
Welcome 🇺🇸 <RomeroSalute>
 
Give Josh Koscheck my regards!

He has a security company and he will keep shit safe!
 
Congratu-fuckin-lations ma'am;)
 
Bob Gray said:
Congrats. Why Fresno? Seems pretty far for you to travel?
Click to expand...
It's the nearest place to Ridgecrest, I may have moved since we last spoke. I bought a house in the desert. I'd rather not but I had to travel to London for my visa so it isn't that bad.
 
