7 wonders of the MMA world

Yeah I'm bored, sue me. Been thinking about some legendary things in the MMA world, going to list mine but I'm sure you guys will have some much better picks. This list is more about singular things rather than just fighters as a whole.... going to mildly contradict that statement with one of my picks tho... So very specific things. For example: "Jon Jones' eye pokes" "Ronda Rousey's head movement" etc... Alright enough talk, time for my list that is in no particular order.1. Max Holloway's chin. In order to land the most significant strikes out of any fighter by a landslide you of course also have to eat a lot of shots yourself and Max has eaten a ton of hard shots. He officially has never been knocked down either (tho we all know Gaethje knocked him down for a split second). Also his significant strikes may be worthy of a spot as well but only 1 fighter per spot2. 3rd rd Romero.. With 9 tko/ko wins in the 3rd rd, 3rd rd romero is a mythical being at this point. 5th rd Robbie Lawler is good too but nowhere close to 3rd rd Romero.3. Alex Pereira's left hook. Pereira's left hook has won him belt's in 2 weight classes, not only at the highest level in Kickboxing but also in the UFC. Everybody knows it's coming but nobody can defend against it.4. Edson Barboza's Wheel kick. Yes he's only gotten 1 finish with it but he lands it on almost everybody and has hurt several guys badly with it. Most recently in his last fight with Sodiq Yusuff, he also made Kevin Lee do the chicken dance.5. TRT Belfort... Yeah this is the only one where it's a person and not something super specific but yeah, not Belfort but the short time he was the Mythical being TRT BELFORT.6. Dustin Poirier's Guillotine Choke... It's obviously amazing since he always goes for it.I'm generally looking for really specific stuff, more specific than "Wonderboy's kicks" "Cerrone's Kicks" etc.. more specific like "Machida's front kick" "Luke Rockhold's question mark kick"Welp I couldn't even think of 7 since there are way too many that could be honorable mentions but not deserving of a top spot imo. like for example..Shinya Aoki's colorful pantsSea Level CainMotivated BJ PennLewis' uppercutFelder's ElbowsOleinik's Ezekiel ChokeCody Mackenzie's Guillotine chokeRonda Rousey's ArmbarRoy Nelson's chin (ate Lewis' uppercut like nothing)Gaethje, Aldo, Barboza, Alves, Pedro Rizzo etc... leg kicksCro Cop left leg cemetery, secondary honorable mention to right leg hospitalSexy Yama's sexinessThe Tiramisu that defeated KhabibTony Ferguson's ankle pickRonda Rousey's Puple PillowErick Silva's incredible ability to remain the youngest prospect in the world indefinitely.Many many more I'm missing... I need help finding more contenders for the top 7... Maybe somebody can make a poll once we have a good list.