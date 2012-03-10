7 Reasons You Will HATE* Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

Haha, injuries is definitely #1, but I'd imagine that would be hard to make comical.
 
Oh yeah and injuries suck ass big time. I'm 28 and I already know ill have arthuritis (spell check) in my knees... Gentle art my ass
 
Worst part of bjj for me is the laundry... can't wait til I have a washer and dryer at my house. The local laundry mat next to the mexican market just doesn't cut it.
 
I really hate when a bead of sweat falls off the other dude and into my eye. That shit is the worst
 
Injuries and all kind of nasty ring worms and staph from others that force you to stop training for a while (until the gym is back to normal)
 
i hate it when people come in with smelly gis.

i can live with injuries, being sore, banged up ears, fingers and toes feeling tight all the time and bruises on my shins and knees and stuff, but i can't fucking stand rolling with a guy for five minutes who has a stinky gi.
 
Sweaty chest hair in the mouth is the worst. Has happened a few times to me and I've tapped to it a couple of times. :icon_lol:
 
Does no one else think its weird they used "baking bread next door" as a bad smell? Man if only my gym smelled like a fresh bakery.
 
Does no one else think its weird they used "baking bread next door" as a bad smell? Man if only my gym smelled like a fresh bakery.
Your vision of yeastiness is different to mine.
 
OK cool article, funny haha whatevs.
But one thing that really SERIOUSLY makes me hate BJJ is the ATTITUDE. I've seen this myself and heard from friends as well. First time you join a BJJ gym they usually ask if you've trained BJJ or anything before. And after you tell them the responses are as below:

"Oh, you're a Karate guy? Sorry to hear, you've been wasting your time bro."
"Oh, a Kung Fu man? You've been watching too many movies, eh?"
"Oh, a Judo expert? Glad to see you finally switched to the better art."
"Oh, a boxer? You know you're helpless once you're on the ground, right?"
"Aikido?? LOL, that doesn't even count as a martial art!"
etc., all with the most ****y and smug expression.

I've even spoken to a nationally acclaimed COACH once who told me he had "WASTED his time" with other martial arts when he was "young and stupid" until he finally found BJJ.

OK, I get it, BJJ is a great and very effective martial art, perfect for 1 on 1 combat, necessary for MMA, blah blah blah - I KNOW, I've trained it, I've used it, I loved it. But to claim that everything else is a "waste of time" is just plain disrespectful.

PS. I know that not all BJJ gyms are like that. But sadly, MANY indeed are.
 
Many people. Not many gyms.

A gym is not one big hive mind, even though it might look like one.

Personally, I've never said those things and ivenever heard anyone above blue belt say it either.
 
lol, you guys get worked up about people... BREATHING? Really?
 
