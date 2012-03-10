7 Reasons You Will HATE* Brazilian Jiu Jitsu

OK cool article, funny haha whatevs.

But one thing that really SERIOUSLY makes me hate BJJ is the ATTITUDE. I've seen this myself and heard from friends as well. First time you join a BJJ gym they usually ask if you've trained BJJ or anything before. And after you tell them the responses are as below:



"Oh, you're a Karate guy? Sorry to hear, you've been wasting your time bro."

"Oh, a Kung Fu man? You've been watching too many movies, eh?"

"Oh, a Judo expert? Glad to see you finally switched to the better art."

"Oh, a boxer? You know you're helpless once you're on the ground, right?"

"Aikido?? LOL, that doesn't even count as a martial art!"

etc., all with the most ****y and smug expression.



I've even spoken to a nationally acclaimed COACH once who told me he had "WASTED his time" with other martial arts when he was "young and stupid" until he finally found BJJ.



OK, I get it, BJJ is a great and very effective martial art, perfect for 1 on 1 combat, necessary for MMA, blah blah blah - I KNOW, I've trained it, I've used it, I loved it. But to claim that everything else is a "waste of time" is just plain disrespectful.



PS. I know that not all BJJ gyms are like that. But sadly, MANY indeed are.