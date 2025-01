Its the damn cell phones and the computer games, back in my day you had to go outside and meet people and make friends and learn how to interact with each other and build the skills that lead to relationships and physical contact



Now its possible to have friends and constant social interaction with people from all over the world without ever leaving your bedroom so a lot of young people arent getting over their social anxieties and learning the simple little lessons of life, like the world aint so scary and chicks want you to talk to them, which is how you end with stats like that and a generation of incels



For the men willing to go out and still do it the old fashioned way, a buffet of delight awaits them so take your shot, young homie, you'll be glad you did