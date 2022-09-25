Crime 62% of republicans support christian united states!

christian nationalism and white christian nationalism are on the rise. we are hearing more and more of this anti democratic and authoritarian messaging all the time. as a christian i abhor the thought of mostly evangelical, white and mostly republican christian's setting policy and tone for the entire country as i am certain it would be done cruelly and selectively (as in focusing only on sins of the out-group and ignoring the glaring sins of evangelical christian's themselves). and i think it would be done punitively and would end in authoritarianism directed at non Christians and any Christians who are not right wing nationalists.

republican christians seem to hone in on whatever parts of christianity they can point at others punitively on social issues and just flatly ignore all of the fiscal implications and responsibilities of a christian nation. the world for it is hypocrisy imo.

but we have many republican politicians speaking out openly with this message now some of whom are listed later in the ts.

i would prefer to continue living in a secular country with separation of church and state while making a country habitable for all citizens regardless of religious affiliation. but here is a summary of a poll done by politico showing that fully 62% of republicans support such a change. at the end is a short excerpt from the piece itself followed by a link to secular talk breaking it down (for those who would rather listen than read the link) and a link to the short piece itself which is worth reading and adds some more nuance.

Our national poll included 2,091 participants, carried out May 6-16, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 2.14 percent.

when asked if the constitution allows for declaring the united states a christian country.
57% of republicans say its NO.
43% of republicans say YES.


democrats answered if the constitution allows for declaring the united states a christian country.
19% yes
81% no

but when asked if they themselves would support making the united states a christian nation.
61% of republicans say YES.
39% say NO.

democrats answered if they themselves would support making the united states a christian nation.
17% YES
83% NO

62% of republicans SUPPORT overriding the constitution of the united states and making the country a christian nationalist county!!

"Not surprisingly, much of the support for declaring the U.S. a Christian nation comes from Republicans who identify themselves as Evangelical or born-again Christians: Seventy-eight percent of this group support the move compared to 48 percent of other Republicans. Among Democrats, a slight majority of those identifying themselves as Evangelical or born-again Christians also backed such a declaration (52 percent), compared to just 8 percent of other Democrats".


"Prominent Republican politicians have made the themes critical to their message to voters in the run up to the 2022 midterm elections. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor in Pennsylvania, has argued that America is a Christian nation and that the separation of church and state is a “myth.” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Georgia hard-liner, declared: “We need to be the party of nationalism and I’m a Christian, and I say it proudly, we should be Christian Nationalists.” Amid a backlash, she doubled down and announced she would start selling “Christian Nationalist” shirts. Now Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis seems to be flirting with Christian nationalist rhetoric, as well."


https://www.politico.com/news/magaz...the-united-states-a-christian-nation-00057736

 
'Govern me harder Daddy' weirdos.

Why do these people want their lives ruled in such a prescriptive manner?

Because it avoids thinking for themselves?
 
The left wants you to worship the state and pseudo state run media. The right wants you to worship God and the military. You can't get away from any of these statist totalitarian fucks no matter what you do.
 
The XL said:
The left wants you to worship the state and pseudo state run media. The right wants you to worship God and the military. You can't get away from any of these statist totalitarian fucks no matter what you do.
And when the right votes for a supposedly anti-statist totalitarian fuck, he turns out to be the orangest, most statist totalitarian fuck of the lot lol
 
salamander said:
This thread reminds how people used to to talk about Muslims a little while back.
do you support a christian nationalism in this country and do you think its constitutional to do so?
 
kahiljabroni said:
Yeh hearing more and more about it......weeks before election.

Quit being a mark.
its relevant to the mid term elections though as some republican candidates are running on that platform. are you denying this or just saying its happening but nobody should care? do you think what margere taylor green says is irrelevant?

im not sure specifically what you are calling into question here.
 
This wise mans words are coming true as we speak:

“Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the [Republican] party, and they're sure trying to do so, it's going to be a terrible damn problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can't and won't compromise. I know, I've tried to deal with them.”

― Barry Goldwater
 
gremins said:
personally i think it is largely motivated by wanting to rule OTHER peoples lives more.
Religion is based on rules and control. It's literally why it was invented. That's why it's fucking weird that conservatives are into it.

It's almost like libtards having a boner for Islam
You call yourself the Moral Majority
We call ourselves the people in the real world
Trying to rub us out, but we're going to survive
God must be dead if you're alive
You say, "God loves you, come and buy the Good News"
Then you buy the president and swimming pools
If Jesus don't save 'til we're lining your pockets
God must be dead if you're alive
Circus-tent con-men and Southern belle bunnies
Milk your emotions then they steal your money
It's the new dark ages with the fascists toting Bibles
Cheap nostalgia for the Salem Witch Trials
Stodgy ayatollahs in their dobble-knit ties
Burn lots of books so they can feed you their lies
Masturbating with a flag and a Bible
God must be dead if you're alive
Blow it out your ass, Jerry Falwell
Blow it out your ass, Jesse Helms
Blow it out your ass, Ronald Reagan
What's wrong with a mind of my own?
You don't want abortions, you want battered children
You want to ban the pill as if that solves the problem
Now you wanna force us to pray in school
God must be dead if you're such a fool
You're planning for a war with or without Iran
Building a police state with the Klu Klux Klan
Pissed at your neighbour? Don't bother to nag
Pick up the phone and turn in a :eek::eek::eek:
Blow it out your ass, Terry Dolan
Blow it out your ass, Phyllis Schlafly
Ram it up your cunt, Anita
'Cause God must be dead if you're alive
God must be dead if you're alive
 
In before some smooth brain says that 2,091 isn't a large enough sample size.
salamander said:
This thread reminds how people used to to talk about Muslims a little while back.
You mean the references to the infamous Pew polls? Or what?
 
58miles said:
This wise mans words are coming true as we speak:

“Mark my word, if and when these preachers get control of the [Republican] party, and they're sure trying to do so, it's going to be a terrible damn problem. Frankly, these people frighten me. Politics and governing demand compromise. But these Christians believe they are acting in the name of God, so they can't and won't compromise. I know, I've tried to deal with them.”

― Barry Goldwater
emefer said:
You call yourself the Moral Majority
We call ourselves the people in the real world
Trying to rub us out, but we're going to survive
God must be dead if you're alive
You say, "God loves you, come and buy the Good News"
Then you buy the president and swimming pools
If Jesus don't save 'til we're lining your pockets
God must be dead if you're alive
Circus-tent con-men and Southern belle bunnies
Milk your emotions then they steal your money
It's the new dark ages with the fascists toting Bibles
Cheap nostalgia for the Salem Witch Trials
Stodgy ayatollahs in their dobble-knit ties
Burn lots of books so they can feed you their lies
Masturbating with a flag and a Bible
God must be dead if you're alive
Blow it out your ass, Jerry Falwell
Blow it out your ass, Jesse Helms
Blow it out your ass, Ronald Reagan
What's wrong with a mind of my own?
You don't want abortions, you want battered children
You want to ban the pill as if that solves the problem
Now you wanna force us to pray in school
God must be dead if you're such a fool
You're planning for a war with or without Iran
Building a police state with the Klu Klux Klan
Pissed at your neighbour? Don't bother to nag
Pick up the phone and turn in a :eek::eek::eek:
Blow it out your ass, Terry Dolan
Blow it out your ass, Phyllis Schlafly
Ram it up your cunt, Anita
'Cause God must be dead if you're alive
God must be dead if you're alive
There's always room for jello
 
That is the political tradition of the US. Since the revolutionary war, the US has been a NATION, not an empire or a city-state.

Liberals don't like it because they have disdain for the country's political traditions and want atheist globalism, but it's been quite clear since the country's founding that physically and politically, we are a nation, and the "soul" of the nation, as Joe Biden calls it, that undergirds our political traditions is Christian.

Nowhere in any of the founding documents does "liberal democracy" or "atheist globalism" appear.

John Adams
We have no government armed with power capable of contending with human passions unbridled by morality and religion. Avarice, ambition, revenge, or gallantry, would break the strongest cords of our Constitution as a whale goes through a net. Our Constitution was made only for a moral and religious people. It is wholly inadequate to the government of any other.
George Washington
Of all the dispositions and habits which lead to political prosperity, religion and morality are indispensable supports
Thomas Jefferson
The practice of morality being necessary for the well being of society, He [God] has taken care to impress its precepts so indelibly on our hearts that they shall not be effaced by the subtleties of our brain. We all agree in the obligation of the moral principles of Jesus and nowhere will they be found delivered in greater purity than in His discourses.
