christian nationalism and white christian nationalism are on the rise. we are hearing more and more of this anti democratic and authoritarian messaging all the time. as a christian i abhor the thought of mostly evangelical, white and mostly republican christian's setting policy and tone for the entire country as i am certain it would be done cruelly and selectively (as in focusing only on sins of the out-group and ignoring the glaring sins of evangelical christian's themselves). and i think it would be done punitively and would end in authoritarianism directed at non Christians and any Christians who are not right wing nationalists.republican christians seem to hone in on whatever parts of christianity they can point at others punitively on social issues and just flatly ignore all of the fiscal implications and responsibilities of a christian nation. the world for it is hypocrisy imo.but we have many republican politicians speaking out openly with this message now some of whom are listed later in the ts.i would prefer to continue living in a secular country with separation of church and state while making a country habitable for all citizens regardless of religious affiliation. but here is a summary of a poll done by politico showing that fully 62% of republicans support such a change. at the end is a short excerpt from the piece itself followed by a link to secular talk breaking it down (for those who would rather listen than read the link) and a link to the short piece itself which is worth reading and adds some more nuance. Our national poll included 2,091 participants, carried out May 6-16, 2022, with a margin of error of +/- 2.14 percent.when asked if the57% of republicans say its NO.47% of republicans say YES.62% of republicans SUPPORT overriding the constitution of the united states and making the country a christian nationalist county!!democrats answered if the19% yes81% nobut when asked if61% of republicans say YES.39% say NO.democrats answered if17% YES83% NO