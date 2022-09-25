You call yourself the Moral MajorityWe call ourselves the people in the real worldTrying to rub us out, but we're going to surviveGod must be dead if you're aliveYou say, "God loves you, come and buy the Good News"Then you buy the president and swimming poolsIf Jesus don't save 'til we're lining your pocketsGod must be dead if you're aliveCircus-tent con-men and Southern belle bunniesMilk your emotions then they steal your moneyIt's the new dark ages with the fascists toting BiblesCheap nostalgia for the Salem Witch TrialsStodgy ayatollahs in their dobble-knit tiesBurn lots of books so they can feed you their liesMasturbating with a flag and a BibleGod must be dead if you're aliveBlow it out your ass, Jerry FalwellBlow it out your ass, Jesse HelmsBlow it out your ass, Ronald ReaganWhat's wrong with a mind of my own?You don't want abortions, you want battered childrenYou want to ban the pill as if that solves the problemNow you wanna force us to pray in schoolGod must be dead if you're such a foolYou're planning for a war with or without IranBuilding a police state with the Klu Klux KlanPissed at your neighbour? Don't bother to nagPick up the phone and turn in aBlow it out your ass, Terry DolanBlow it out your ass, Phyllis SchlaflyRam it up your cunt, Anita'Cause God must be dead if you're aliveGod must be dead if you're alive