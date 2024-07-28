5am fight time

Do you guys think having a fight card from 2-5am local time affects the fighters ability to perform?



Especially seeing Leon seemingly asleep at the wheel from the moment the fight started, how much of a factor do you think that the start time of the fight plays into things?



Does 12am Edwards get ran over? Is 11pm Blaydes the owner of a new interim belt? Does it not matter because both fighters have to deal with the same issue?