5am fight time

Jfreemandrums
Do you guys think having a fight card from 2-5am local time affects the fighters ability to perform?
Especially seeing Leon seemingly asleep at the wheel from the moment the fight started, how much of a factor do you think that the start time of the fight plays into things?
Does 12am Edwards get ran over? Is 11pm Blaydes the owner of a new interim belt? Does it not matter because both fighters have to deal with the same issue?
