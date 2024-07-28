5am fight time

Do you guys think having a fight card from 2-5am local time affects the fighters ability to perform?

Especially seeing Leon seemingly asleep at the wheel from the moment the fight started, how much of a factor do you think that the start time of the fight plays into things?

Does 12am Edwards get ran over? Is 11pm Blaydes the owner of a new interim belt? Does it not matter because both fighters have to deal with the same issue?
 
It's a personal problem if you don't adjust your sleep to the schedule imo. Everybody knew about the time difference well beforehand.
 
It is the same time if they had been on a fight card in Las Vegas. Maybe it would have been smart to train in Vegas for a week or two before the fight and adjusted to the time. Fly in to the UK for the weigh ins and just kept your sleep schedule on Vegas Time.
 
