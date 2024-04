deadshot138 said: Reading a lot about these being good for conditioning. My question is, are these truly "sprints" or just fast running? I can't imagine going balls to the wall for a quarter mile and being able to recover enough to repeat it several times. It can't be 100% sprinting, more like 70-80% effort. Anyone have any input? Click to expand...

gspieler said: It's fast running. A true sprint can't last 400m. Still a great tool for anaerobic conditioning, if you do them intense enough. I'd aim for an RPE in the 8-9 range.

Every former track athlete I have encountered over the years label it as a long Sprint. Way back in the day it used to be called the 400 m run but was switched to the 400 m dash when it became apparent that nobody was really setting a differential pace during the 400 or doing splits it for the most part especially competitively pretty much full effort. It's a tricky one because you're just at the point where you're breaking the oxygen/ lactic acid barrier. For most athletes it's right around the 300 m mark for lactic breaking point and 40 to 45 second mark for oxygen. Last 100 is basically heart and guts.Back when I used to compete in MMA we used to do 400 m for 5 to 7 sets and the goal was to break 60 seconds each 400. Amazing conditioning tool but God did I feel like I was going to die.800 m is arguably just as tricky. When I use to train with these potential college prospects that were pretty good at the 400 (46 to 48 range) they would experiment with the 800 but had tons of issues. Telling an upper 40s guy that you have to get it to about 56 second pace but do it for twice the distance was quite the gut punch