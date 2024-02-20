3 by 7 science backed lifting

C

So to be clear it’s a set of 3, 4,5,6,7 with 15 seconds rest in between and 2.5 minutes in between the two rounds. Showed better hyper trophy.

Limits
Participants Not representative of our group here
I’d prefer to see a year or so

Dig in
pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

Efficacy of a new strength training design: the 3/7 method - PubMed

The 3/7 method provides a better stimulus for strength gain and muscle hypertrophy than the 8 × 6 method.
pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
 
My dad sent this to me a year or two ago.
I wish they compared it to something more similar. 70% was likely too low % for 8 x 6
 
