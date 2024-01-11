  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

28 Years Later in the works. Danny Boyle directing, Alex Garland writing.

I remember after 28 Weeks Later, I was really anticipating another sequel and Danny Boyle kept saying he was planning one. Eventually, I just lost interest and decided it was never gonna happen. It's kind of like how Joe Dante has always said he's gonna make Gremlins 3 but it never happens.

So this news today came as a surprise. 28 Days Later remain my favorite zombie flick and despite its flaws I always enjoyed 28 Weeks Later a lot (it has one of the best opening scenes ever).

I thought they would for sure have done 28 months later.

Then you can do 28 years...whats after that?
28 decades?
 
Does anyone else here actually prefer Weeks to Days?
I probably prefer 28 Days Later as a movie but just slightly. It's close to even. I think Weeks has a couple scenes that are better than anything in Days though.
 
I probably prefer 28 Days Later as a movie but just slightly. It's close to even. I think Weeks has a couple scenes that are better than anything in Days though.
Someone already mentioned the beginning scene, I love that scene so much. But I really liked the eye gauge scene too. Helicopter scene was good too.

But I agree I prefer the first movie as a whole compared to the second.
 
Someone already mentioned the beginning scene, I love that scene so much. But I really liked the eye gauge scene too. Helicopter scene was good too.

But I agree I prefer the first movie as a whole compared to the second.
Yeah that scene where he is trapped in the room with his wife and she is strapped down and then she just has to watch him turn and can't do anything about it...that's as good as the opening scene to me.
 
Dang, i hope this is true. I wanted the 3rd movie so bad after watching 28 Weeks Later. That opening scene was GOAT status, and Robert Carlyle is just awesome.
 
It's hard to get excited about movies anymore. All I can think now is how they're going to ruin another franchise.
 
Finally!! I was worried they would make me wait the full 28 years and hold off until 2030.
 
I remember after 28 Weeks Later, I was really anticipating another sequel and Danny Boyle kept saying he was planning one. Eventually, I just lost interest and decided it was never gonna happen. It's kind of like how Joe Dante has always said he's gonna make Gremlins 3 but it never happens.

So this news today came as a surprise. 28 Days Later remain my favorite zombie flick and despite its flaws I always enjoyed 28 Weeks Later a lot (it has one of the best opening scenes ever).

‘28 Days Later’ Sequel in the Works: Danny Boyle, Alex Garland Reteam to Launch New Trilogy With ‘28 Years Later’

View attachment 1022877

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are collaborating on a follow-up to their zombie genre game-changer “28 Days Later,” developing a follow-up titled “28 Years Later” that would hope to launch a new trilogy of films. William Morris Endeavor, which represents both creators, looks to shop the project to studios and streamers later this year.

Released in 2002 (still only 22 years ago), the original “28 Days Later” starred Cillian Murphy, then largely unknown to moviegoing audiences. It shocked moviegoers with its sprinting undead hordes, unforgiving pessimism and cutting-edge employment of the murky frontier that was early digital photography. Boyle directed the feature, while Garland wrote. Flipping its economical production budget of $8 million to an $84 million gross at the global box office, the zombie film was a hit on home video too and has since risen to the status of a classic within the genre.




A sequel, “28 Weeks Later,” was released in 2007, though Boyle and Garland were solely attached as executive producers. Directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, the horror film saw a slightly boosted production budget of $15 million and a still successful global gross of $65 million.

“28 Years Later” would be directed by Boyle, who hasn’t helmed a feature since the 2019 high-concept romantic comedy “Yesterday.” Garland, who has since directed his own features such as “Ex Machina,” “Annihilation” and A24’s upcoming dystopia film “Civil War,” is attached to write a full trilogy of zombie entries. Both Boyle and Garland would produce, along with Andrew Macdonald and Peter Rice, who were both involved with “28 Days Later.”

The project is seeking a production budget around $75 million — a notable uptick from the thrifty origins of the franchise.

A return to “28 Days Later” has been publicly mulled by Boyle, Garland and Murphy, though the actor is currently unattached to this new project. Speaking with NME in 2022, Murphy stated that the three of them often discussed working on a follow-up.

“Every time I do bump into Danny or Alex I always mention it,” Murphy said. “I showed it to my kids recently — some Halloween about four or five years ago — and they loved it. It really stands up, which is amazing for a film that’s 20 years old. So yeah, I love the idea and it’s very appealing to me.” In the same feature, Boyle praised Garland’s pitch for a sequel, saying ” It feels like a very good time actually. It’s funny, I hadn’t thought about it until you just said it, and I remembered ‘Bang, this script!’ which is again set in England, very much about England.”


variety.com

‘28 Days Later’ Sequel in the Works: Danny Boyle, Alex Garland Reteam to Launch New Trilogy With ‘28 Years Later’

Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are reteaming for a sequel to their cult zombie movie "28 Days Later."
variety.com variety.com
28 Days Later was awesome, I haven't seen the sequel.
 
Crawler89 said:
I thought they would for sure have done 28 months later.

Then you can do 28 years...whats after that?
28 decades?
I think they even implied there would be, when at the end of Weeks the infected had reached mainland Europe.
 
Prefect said:
Fuck this shit. Give me Sunshine 2, Mr.Boyle.



John Murphys musical compositions take these movies to the next level. Epic soundtracks.
 
