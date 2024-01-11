28 Years Later in the works. Danny Boyle directing, Alex Garland writing.

‘28 Days Later’ Sequel in the Works: Danny Boyle, Alex Garland Reteam to Launch New Trilogy With ‘28 Years Later’​

I remember after 28 Weeks Later, I was really anticipating another sequel and Danny Boyle kept saying he was planning one. Eventually, I just lost interest and decided it was never gonna happen. It's kind of like how Joe Dante has always said he's gonna make Gremlins 3 but it never happens.So this news today came as a surprise. 28 Days Later remain my favorite zombie flick and despite its flaws I always enjoyed 28 Weeks Later a lot (it has one of the best opening scenes ever).