Movies 28 YEARS LATER (Official Trailer)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Update: December 10, 2024

Official Trailer for Danny Boyle's 28 YEARS LATER Starring Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson

Academy Award-winning director Danny Boyle and Academy Award®-nominated writer Alex Garland reunite for 28 Years Later, a terrifying new story set in the world created by 28 Days Later. It’s been almost three decades since the rage virus escaped a biological weapons laboratory, and now, still in a ruthlessly enforced quarantine, some have found ways to exist amidst the infected. One such group of survivors lives on a small island connected to the mainland by a single, heavily-defended causeway. When one of the group leaves the island on a mission into the dark heart of the mainland, he discovers secrets, wonders, and horrors that have mutated not only the infected but other survivors as well. In theaters June 20, 2025.

 
Alex Garland and Danny Boyle had this mapped out in 07-08 but had issues with film rights with the studios (f'n studios always meddling)

Glad they got it sorted out to get it out of development hell. Garland has been working on a trilogy of sequels ideas.
 
What a great trailer, hopefully the movie holds up. 28 Days is a masterpiece, 28 Weeks is still a serviceable zombie movie
 
