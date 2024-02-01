Media 21-year-old protégé from Khabib Nurmagomedov’s gym shot dead in Dagestan

A tragic incident in Russia has shocked the world of combat sports.

Twenty-one-year-old professional mixed martial arts fighter Magomedrasul Mutaev was reportedly shot dead in Makhachkala, the capital city of the Republic of Dagestan, Russia. Disturbing video of the shooting was caught on camera and published by redcorner.mma on social media.

As per media reports, an arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old Dagestan native in relation to the incident.

Mutaev picked up a unanimous decision win over Elgun Yusibov in his professional mixed martial arts debut this past November under the Fight Nights Global banner. Mutaev was booked for his sophomore appearance in the promotion against Keyvan Rezaei on Feb. 23.

www.sherdog.com

Report: 21-Year-Old MMA Fighter Magomedrasul Mutaev Shot Dead in Dagestan

www.sherdog.com www.sherdog.com
 
The post clarifies that the murder of the fighter took place near the house on Gaptsakhskaya Street, where Mutaev lived. According to eyewitnesses, the killer approached the athlete from behind and fired at least 8 shots.

regions.ru

Shot: боец смешанных единоборств Магомедрасул Мутаев был убит в Махачкале

regions.ru regions.ru

Law enforcement agencies are working near the house where the murder occurred. The police are finding out the details of the tragedy and looking for the culprit. According to updated information, the suspect has been identified. He turned out to be Nadyrkhan Kadyrkhanov from Korkmaskala, he is 18 years old. Local journalists shared that the murder could have been motivated by revenge. It turned out that a month ago Mutaev and his friends beat Kadyrkhanov, mocked him and doused him with brilliant green.

www.starhit.ru

Ученик отца Хабиба Нурмагомедова, боец ММА Магомедрасул Мутаев расстрелян у подъезда в Махачкале

Сегодня в Дагестане расправились со спортсменом Магомедрасулом Мутаевым, который только недавно начал карьеру в ММА, но его уже называли перспективным бойцом. Появились первые подробности тр...
www.starhit.ru www.starhit.ru

<30>
 
I thought it was Umar for a sec, they look alike. Rip Dagi warrior.
 
Damn. They got that footage. Dude got the drop on him like an assasin
 
He fought in AMC in November and had a fight coming up on the 23rd.
 
HHJ said:
At first I pictured they made it rain on him. That's one way to get shot,sure.


Seriously though,fuckin crazy shit Imagine being 18 and thinking well,I have to shoot the guy. No other option.
Click to expand...
That stupid poisoned train of thought is in all societies I'm afraid, some more than others of course.


RIP. You rarely hear of murder from dagestan. They usually solve their stuff with fist fights. This is crazy
 
