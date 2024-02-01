BoxerMaurits
A tragic incident in Russia has shocked the world of combat sports.
Twenty-one-year-old professional mixed martial arts fighter Magomedrasul Mutaev was reportedly shot dead in Makhachkala, the capital city of the Republic of Dagestan, Russia. Disturbing video of the shooting was caught on camera and published by redcorner.mma on social media.
As per media reports, an arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old Dagestan native in relation to the incident.
Mutaev picked up a unanimous decision win over Elgun Yusibov in his professional mixed martial arts debut this past November under the Fight Nights Global banner. Mutaev was booked for his sophomore appearance in the promotion against Keyvan Rezaei on Feb. 23.
