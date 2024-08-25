2024 PotWR Town Hall

LMP
409 hype man
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 19, 2015
- Messages
- 20,925
- Reaction score
- 22,491
Welcome to the PotWR Town Hall meet where we will get to know our candidates. This year's candidates are @nhbbear @Rob Battisti @Andy Capp @Other @Osculater @Gutter Chris @luckyshot @MetalGearTrump @Quadtavius Tuck
Early voting favorite @cottagecheesefan camp did not respond to town hall questions. Waiting on @MetalGearTrump to respond. @idrankyourbeer knew he had no shot at winning and dropped out early after polls showed he had no chance to win.
The questions asked before the event were.
In your opinion what is the greatest MMA moment?
Who is on your mount Rushmore of MMA fighters?
What is one thing that would make the War Room better?
How will you being elected change the War Room?
Have you picked a VP and staff yet?
Feel free to add more information that you want included in your Townhall profile post.
The floor is now open to WR members to ask questions.
Early voting favorite @cottagecheesefan camp did not respond to town hall questions. Waiting on @MetalGearTrump to respond. @idrankyourbeer knew he had no shot at winning and dropped out early after polls showed he had no chance to win.
The questions asked before the event were.
In your opinion what is the greatest MMA moment?
Who is on your mount Rushmore of MMA fighters?
What is one thing that would make the War Room better?
How will you being elected change the War Room?
Have you picked a VP and staff yet?
Feel free to add more information that you want included in your Townhall profile post.
The floor is now open to WR members to ask questions.
Last edited: