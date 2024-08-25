2024 PotWR Town Hall

What is the greatest moment in history?

Who is your Mount Rushmore of MMA?

What is one thing that would make the War Room better?

How will you being elected change the War Room?

Have you picked a VP and staff yet?

This is an interesting question. There are many moments which have led us all to be fans of this sport. There are also many moments which defined the sport.I’m struggling because there’s so many important moments in the history of this sport that the word “great“ is potentially able to describe both the good and the bad. For the sake of this question, though, I believe that the greatest moment in the history of this sport Was encapsulated during the greatest period of the sport. That would have to be the run up to the Open Weight Grand Prix in PrideFC.Now, it’s easy to say that the looking back the tournament did not have the most impressive top to bottom roster of participants. However, this was the height of the golden age of MMA. This was the time when we as a community had the most collective fun in following the sport in the outcomes of different matches, and the ability to feel like there was consequence to what we were watching.Leading up to this tournament, Mirko was always a fan favorite, but was the perpetual runner-up to The Last Emperor. For anyone watching that tournament it felt like the entire community was rooting for this man to win if you could transport yourself back to when the heavyweight division was actually very fun, you would’ve seen multiple threads a day in the heavyweights of all of us posting our top 10 heavyweights, which would’ve included many people simply posting “CC” or “AA” and we all would have known who we were talking about.So, in retrospect, the greatest moment in the history of MMA was when our favorite fighter finally was crowned champion during the golden era of the sport.It’s important to distinguish that Mount Rushmore rankings are not a determinant of who was the best rather mount Rushmore should include the founders and pivotal players of the sport itself.- The greatest HW of all time. Insane streak and even crazier mystique.- THE innovator. He brought the sport to a new level. Fantastic champion and representative of the sport.- The one who started it all. You can’t have a Mount Rushmore without including the one who put the sport in motion.- Inarguably the most important Japanese fighter in the early days of MMA. He made it his mission to hunt the Gracie’s and take them down. He always gave everything he had and never left us wanting more.We need more polls. I think it’s always best to see where people stand.People will finally know what Bitcoin is.No — unless Deorum wants to help make the world a better place