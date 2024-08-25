2024 PotWR Town Hall

Early polling: Who are you most likely to vote for. Pick up to three

  • nhbbear

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Rob Battisti

    Votes: 2 66.7%

  • Andy Capp

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Other

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Osculater

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Gutter Chris

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Luckyshot

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • MetalGearTrump

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Quadtavius Tuck

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • Cottagecheesefan

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • Undecided

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • I want Idrankyourbeer to run

    Votes: 1 33.3%

  • I'm not taking part in this Deep State popularity contest designed to divide us.

    Votes: 0 0.0%

  • The Deep State is our friend.

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    3
Welcome to the PotWR Town Hall meet where we will get to know our candidates. This year's candidates are @nhbbear @Rob Battisti @Andy Capp @Other @Osculater @Gutter Chris @luckyshot @MetalGearTrump @Quadtavius Tuck

Early voting favorite @cottagecheesefan camp did not respond to town hall questions. Waiting on @MetalGearTrump to respond. @idrankyourbeer knew he had no shot at winning and dropped out early after polls showed he had no chance to win.

The questions asked before the event were.


In your opinion what is the greatest MMA moment?

Who is on your mount Rushmore of MMA fighters?

What is one thing that would make the War Room better?

How will you being elected change the War Room?

Have you picked a VP and staff yet?



Feel free to add more information that you want included in your Townhall profile post.

The floor is now open to WR members to ask questions.
 
Last edited:
@nhbbear

In your opinion what is the greatest MMA moment?

When cro cop and wand threw down for the second time. It was my two all time favorites and they had a hell of a scrap ending with a nasty ko.

Who is on your mount Rushmore of MMA fighters?

Rushmore of MMA is Fedor, Randy, Anderson Silva, and GSP.

What is one thing that would make the War Room better?


In order to make the war room better, we have to get rid of the trolls and returning asshats that keep getting banned.


How will you being elected change the War Room?

My election promise is a hot blonde sitting on everyone’s face and cash in their pockets….ok, seriously, I would encourage or try to enable group projects. Have two polar opposites get together and pound out an awesome thread. A different duo or trio every month.

Have you picked a VP and staff yet?

Haven’t spoken to him, but I respect the hell out of @LeonardoBjj and can see asking him.
 
@Rob Battisti

What is the greatest moment in history?
Mirko winning the OWGP.


This is an interesting question. There are many moments which have led us all to be fans of this sport. There are also many moments which defined the sport.

I’m struggling because there’s so many important moments in the history of this sport that the word “great“ is potentially able to describe both the good and the bad. For the sake of this question, though, I believe that the greatest moment in the history of this sport Was encapsulated during the greatest period of the sport. That would have to be the run up to the Open Weight Grand Prix in PrideFC.

Now, it’s easy to say that the looking back the tournament did not have the most impressive top to bottom roster of participants. However, this was the height of the golden age of MMA. This was the time when we as a community had the most collective fun in following the sport in the outcomes of different matches, and the ability to feel like there was consequence to what we were watching.

Leading up to this tournament, Mirko was always a fan favorite, but was the perpetual runner-up to The Last Emperor. For anyone watching that tournament it felt like the entire community was rooting for this man to win if you could transport yourself back to when the heavyweight division was actually very fun, you would’ve seen multiple threads a day in the heavyweights of all of us posting our top 10 heavyweights, which would’ve included many people simply posting “CC” or “AA” and we all would have known who we were talking about.

So, in retrospect, the greatest moment in the history of MMA was when our favorite fighter finally was crowned champion during the golden era of the sport.

Who is your Mount Rushmore of MMA?

It’s important to distinguish that Mount Rushmore rankings are not a determinant of who was the best rather mount Rushmore should include the founders and pivotal players of the sport itself.

Fedor Emelianenko - The greatest HW of all time. Insane streak and even crazier mystique.

Georges St. Pierre - THE innovator. He brought the sport to a new level. Fantastic champion and representative of the sport.

Royce Gracie - The one who started it all. You can’t have a Mount Rushmore without including the one who put the sport in motion.

Kazushi Sakuraba - Inarguably the most important Japanese fighter in the early days of MMA. He made it his mission to hunt the Gracie’s and take them down. He always gave everything he had and never left us wanting more.


What is one thing that would make the War Room better?

We need more polls. I think it’s always best to see where people stand.

How will you being elected change the War Room?

People will finally know what Bitcoin is.

Have you picked a VP and staff yet?

No — unless Deorum wants to help make the world a better place
 
@Andy Capp

In your opinion what is the greatest MMA moment?

It's hard to pick one, Randy spanking Tito, nerdy Math teacher becomes MW champ, Sakuraba vs Gracie, W. Silva vs. Rampage, "I'm not impressed by your performance", Cro-Cop getting slept by Randelman, Inoue fighting a second time in the event after getting his nuts busted...

But for me it's Silva vs. Stann at UFC Japan 2013--5 knockdowns in 2 rounds, a truly wild fight back in the true home of wild fights.

The roar of the crowd when the main event was introduced was deafening.


Who is on your mount Rushmore of MMA fighters?

Fedor, Sakuraba, Royce Gracie (as a stand in for the entire family), Cro-Cop, Hughes, Liddell, GSP--can't limit myself to 4, sorry. I could go into detail about why all of them belong there but I feel like even casuals must be familiar with their contributions to the sport by now--which is kind of the point. Mainly though, they all presented individual styles that were foundational to the sport, which made each of them uniquely successful in their time, and which many after them have tried to emulate and/or still stand unique to this or that fighter.

What is one thing that would make the War Room better?

But seriously, getting the U.S. election over with sooner rather than later would help a lot as long as we're talking about wishful thinking.


How will you being elected change the War Room?
In no significant way whatsoever if I have anything to do with it.

Have you picked a VP and staff yet?
Pending confirmation but I am holding out hope for @toasty
 
@Other

In your opinion what is the greatest MMA moment?
Tank Abbott folding Steve Nelmark into the cage, it's what began my fandom.

Who is on your Mount Rushmore of MMA fighters?
Royce, Fedor, Anderson Silva, Amanda Nunes

What is one thing that would make the War Room better?

Less "Their guy did something bad/stupid" threads

How will you being elected change the War Room?
That's a great question, thank you for asking. The correct is, I don't know. But we could change that. We would come into this tabula rasa, ready to make our mark on this new venture we call the War Room. Because today is what matters in time, and what matters in time is that we have today, to hold this moment in time.

Have you picked a VP and staff yet?

Rob Battisti, for when he concedes.
Rest of staff remains to be seen.
 
@Osculater

In your opinion what is the greatest MMA moment?

Cro-Cop vs Fedor

Who is on your Mount Rushmore of MMA fighters?

Fedor, BJ Penn, Jon Jones, GSP

What is one thing that would make the War Room better?

what would make it better might make it worse 🤔


How will you being elected change the War Room?

I'm firm but fair independent

Have you picked a VP and staff yet?

@lsa or @stalehotdog
 
@Gutter Chris

In your opinion what is the greatest MMA moment?

The greatest mma moment is Jon jones smashing Shogun rua. I saw what was going to happen a mile out and I thought it was funny people were saying Shogun was going to kick jones chicken legs whup his ass and become champ again. Was just a great crowning moment for a fighter to do that and very satisfying to see. That guy we saw that night is the greatest fighter we've seen to date and would have beaten anyone past or present.

Who is on your mount Rushmore of MMA fighters?
My mount Rushmore is as it should be. Fedor, jones , silva and gsp. I feel very strongly that anyone who's Mt Rushmore doesn't match that doesn't know what they are talking about and is likely bitter one of those guys beat someone they like.

What is one thing that would make the War Room better?

I think something that would make the war room better would be to stop banning so many people. They always come back only now you don't know who they are and it's harder to keep track of who's who. Also it's not like we are a growing community and we need ever member we got for this place to thrive and help us waste our time while we should be working , are on the can or just can't sleep.

How will you being elected change the War Room?
My being elected will make the war room better as I will lead by example. Never been carded , I don't get into troll wars and I'm usually pretty civil up to a point. We've all been friends for years I'm one of you and it would be an honor to be your representative. A man of the people with no deepstate connections whatsoever to speak of.

About me

I'm 42 year old redneck from southeastern (Deep State redacted) to be exact. I'm kinda socially conservative but have pretty liberal opinions about social programs. I run a pizza place half the week and am a stay at home dad the other. I enjoy obscure punk ska from the 90s , collecting gi joe guys and other toys that size , all things firearm related, reading and listening to crazy people rant about politics and conspiracy theories on the internet and spending time with me wife child and dog who of course is a pitbull named pitbeast.
 
@luckyshot


In your opinion what is the greatest MMA moment?

When Nick gogo'd Gomi while high as a skunk.

Who is on your mount Rushmore of MMA fighters?

Bj, Chuck, Matt Hughes, Randy

What is one thing that would make the War Room better?
Nothing

How will you being elected change the War Room?

It would make it more

Have you picked a VP and staff yet?
My VP is @ColemanwastheGOAT . Chief of staff @MetalGearTrump. First lady @nostradumbass
 
@Quadtavius Tuck


In your opinion what is the greatest MMA moment?
Ngannou v Lewis

Who is on your mount Rushmore of MMA fighters?

Art Jimmerson, Emmanuel Yarborough, Sherman Pendergast, Joe Son, and Greg Hardy

What is one thing that would make the War Room better?

Allow OT level Flaming, only dub for gore, porn, thread derailment/spam and illegal stuff

How will you being elected change the War Room?
I will Make the War Room Wakanda Again (MAWAROWA)

Have you picked a VP and staff yet?

No
 
LMP said:
I would encourage or try to enable group projects. Have two polar opposites get together and pound out an awesome thread. A different duo or trio every month.
Click to expand...
@nhbbear

This is a good idea.

Maybe Jack and I could have a thread on economics where he just calls me a hack for 50 posts straight and I just remind him over and over how I was the only one to beat him in a WR bet on economics.
 
If I missed anyone that wanted to run I have reserve spots to run your town hall questions.
 
