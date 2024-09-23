Social 2024 PotWR semifinals.

Select your favorite candidate. You have one vote. The top two will move on to the final.

LMP

LMP

This is the Semifinals for the President of the War Room. You will have one vote. The top four Candidates from the previous round will be competing for your love.

@cottagecheesefan
@Rob Battisti
@Andy Capp
@Other

You are free to Tag up to 10 people per post. Limit your campaign to this thread please. Feel free to help get your favorite Candidate more votes by campaigning for them. Also using PMs is allowed. A lot of the time being the first to ask will get you votes. Remember this is for fun so please keep the atmosphere in this thread as friendly as possible. This thread will close in three weeks.
 
