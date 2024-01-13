2024 Motorsports Thread

I read about Gunther getting canned but didn’t know about Andretti possibly buying the team. Interesting. Would GM still be in too?
F yeah GTP/WEC
Looking forward to an incredible year of endurance racing
On the other end, FormulaE Saudi this weekend
What’s going on with chip running over dogs??
Yeah. He apologized and devlin said he was happy to see he apologized. But he didn’t say anything like this was a tragic accident and it wasn’t chips fault. That’s the weird part.I haven't seen any explanation of what happened other than that it took place in the motor home parking area and the puppy belonged to Devlin DeFrancesco. No word of if the puppy was on a leash or got free. That seems like a bad place for a puppy unless it is watched very closely. There is always traffic in and out of the area.
I’m floored at the Lewis news. As a fan boy I’m hopeful he made the correct decision. I still remember the pundits saying he got it wrong leaving McLaren. Let’s hope he made the right call again.
Carlos to Mercedes? Him and max were at odds at torro Rosso
Let’s see. I’ll have to get some tifosi gear.
I think they will give mick a shot at Merc. Let’s see. Unless I am totally out to lunch.I'd love to see Carlos go over to Merc, but I think he will be joining Audi in 2026, so I would expect Merc to look to fill the seat with a long term option. That is unless, they offer Carlos a great contract.
Reading about Lewis, part of the reason for the move was that he's following one of the performance exec's that is also leaving Mercedes for Ferrari.
I'll still cheer on Lewis and hope he can get that 8th title, but when he is in red I will still be cheering for Mercedes! lo!
