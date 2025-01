2024 Betting Recap and Analysis

2024 RESULTS

:

28,871

181,922

Worst month

Best month:

9,613

1,503

696

3,833

1,917

5,694

8,029

1,607

3,147

529

445

150

348

/ 1

ROAD:

426

/ 2

BRAVE:

1,263

/ 2

FCR:

850

/ 1

124 / 3

BOXING: 3,450 / 12

BOXING:

968

/ 2

BFL:

150

/ 1



Reads are good, the method is tested. Discipline needs work all year round.



If you are interested in my 2024 video recap, it's edited and has better production than my live streams :



Good luck in 2025.

