2024 Betting Recap and Analysis

Happy New Year everyone. As per the annual tradition, I will recap my betting year.

Last year's thread: https://forums.sherdog.com/threads/2023-recap-and-analysis.4317734/


2024 RESULTS: 28,871 ( 33.95u ) | ALL TIME : 181,922 ( 6 Years )

Second year full-time betting. A rollercoaster of a year. I increased my units to 2k in April. Then down to $500 in August.
16.7k Profit after 8 months of betting. Last year I made 54k so a huge drop off. Not my worst year though, in the middle.

Three breakeven months. Two months under 2u. Five months of no movement essentially.

Worst month: August - 4.86u ( $8,984 )

Best month: December + 12.2 ( $6,100 )

The situation went downhill when I became complacent. It improved when my back was against the wall.
Need to stay consistent all year around.

Totals and underdogs cost me a lot in the second half of the year. I pivoted and the results improved.

UFC: 9,613 / 40 events
PFL: 1,503 / 20
DWCS: 696 / 10 ( First negative season )
CW: 3,833 / 11
LFA: 1,917 / 17
OKTAGON: 5,694 / 12
KSW: 8,029 / 10
ONE: 1,607 / 7
ACA: 3,147 / 7
RIZIN: 529 / 3
INVICTA: 445 / 3
FURY: 150 / 3
CFFC: 348 / 1
ROAD: 426 / 2
BRAVE: 1,263 / 2
FCR: 850 / 1
ARES: 124 / 3
BOXING: 3,450 / 12
KICKBOXING: 968 / 2
BFL: 150 / 1

Reads are good, the method is tested. Discipline needs work all year round.

If you are interested in my 2024 video recap, it's edited and has better production than my live streams :

Good luck in 2025.
 
Last edited:
Steve, I watched your YouTube video and I'm glad you were able to recover in December. Also, I'm glad you didn't keep running bad and quit sports betting like you alluded to, as it would mean there would be one less interesting person here in the Sherdog betting forum.

Good luck in 2025 <Moves>
 
