Best Poster Award- there was a lot of love to go around, but at the end of the day the two that made the list are @Deorum and @BFoe.
Worst Poster Award- I want to Congratulate @idrankyourbeer and @CantCucktheTuck for their hard work. While there are times where things get heat, you two were the nominations for the most coveted WR Award.
Best Thread Stater- I was not surprised at all that @LeonardoBjj and @Arkain2K were the two that got nominate here. We appreciate your threads
Worst Thread Starter. @PEB and @cottagecheesefan you work as Threads Starters has spoken to the people.
Best Mod- @irish_thug and @Strychnine have been chosen for their hard work behind the scenes. A shout out to the rest of the mod team.
Worst Mod- Many posters recognized this award for the trap it was. The people chose @Sinister and @LMP. One person voted 18 times for LMP, they have now made the list.
Best Ban- with @skold no longer in the running for most likely to be banned his votes carried over here. @brackis1 is the other choice.
Worst Ban- @Cajun and @brackis1 received the most nominations here.
Most likely to be banned- @idrankyourbeer and @Super_Nintendo are the two. This might be a sign from your fellow users that they think you should really change your posting style.
Starman Award- @Saye_mc and @PEDS Help me Post are the two the the community decided had the biggest break downs of the year.
