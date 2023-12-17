Social 2023 WR Awards Voting. There can only be one.

Time to vote for the winners

  • Best Poster Deorum

    Votes: 37 43.5%

  • Best Poster Bfoe

    Votes: 20 23.5%

  • Worst Poster Idrankyourbeer

    Votes: 32 37.6%

  • Worst Poster CantCucktheTuck

    Votes: 31 36.5%

  • Best TS LeonardoBjj

    Votes: 40 47.1%

  • Best TS Arkain2K

    Votes: 21 24.7%

  • Worst TS PEB

    Votes: 34 40.0%

  • Worst TS Cottagecheesefan

    Votes: 29 34.1%

  • Best Mod irish_thug

    Votes: 40 47.1%

  • Best Mod Strychnine

    Votes: 22 25.9%

  • Worst Mod LMP

    Votes: 7 8.2%

  • Worst Mod Sinister

    Votes: 37 43.5%

  • Best Ban Brackis1

    Votes: 19 22.4%

  • Best Ban Skold

    Votes: 37 43.5%

  • Worst Ban- they all deserved it.

    Votes: 31 36.5%

  • Worst Ban Brackis1

    Votes: 11 12.9%

  • Most Likely to be Banned idrankyourbeer

    Votes: 25 29.4%

  • Most Likely to be Banned Super_Nintendo

    Votes: 34 40.0%

  • Starman Award Peds help me Post

    Votes: 30 35.3%

  • Starman Award Say_mc

    Votes: 21 24.7%
  • Total voters
    85
  • Poll closed .
Best Poster Award- there was a lot of love to go around, but at the end of the day the two that made the list are @Deorum and @BFoe.

Worst Poster Award- I want to Congratulate @idrankyourbeer and @CantCucktheTuck for their hard work. While there are times where things get heat, you two were the nominations for the most coveted WR Award.

Best Thread Stater- I was not surprised at all that @LeonardoBjj and @Arkain2K were the two that got nominate here. We appreciate your threads

Worst Thread Starter. @PEB and @cottagecheesefan you work as Threads Starters has spoken to the people.

Best Mod- @irish_thug and @Strychnine have been chosen for their hard work behind the scenes. A shout out to the rest of the mod team.

Worst Mod- Many posters recognized this award for the trap it was. The people chose @Sinister and @LMP. One person voted 18 times for LMP, they have now made the list.

Best Ban- with @skold no longer in the running for most likely to be banned his votes carried over here. @brackis1 is the other choice.

Worst Ban- @Cajun and @brackis1 received the most nominations here.

Most likely to be banned- @idrankyourbeer and @Super_Nintendo are the two. This might be a sign from your fellow users that they think you should really change your posting style.

Starman Award- @Saye_mc and @PEDS Help me Post are the two the the community decided had the biggest break downs of the year.
 
@idrankyourbeer

giphy.gif
 
LMP said:
10 awards 10 votes
very well

i voted for everybody in the first 4 categories, and then i voted for myself as most likely to get banned, and then i voted for LMP as worst mod.

i might have to make some changes though. is there any way i can cast in all 10 of my votes to just one person in just one category? i dont want to name any names or anything here.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
very well

i voted for everybody in the first 4 categories, and then i voted for myself as most likely to get banned, and then i voted for LMP as worst mod.

is there any way i can cast in all 10 of my votes to just one person in just one category? i dont want to name any names or anything here.
Nope you can change your votes though if you want. I have a limitation on 20 poll categories so best and worst threads got dropped
 
LMP said:
Nope you can change your votes though if you want. I have a limitation on 20 poll categories so best and worst threads got dropped
meme thread would have won it anyways lol
 
man i thought i was gonna have this years worst poster on lock. looks like i've got some serious competition and didn't even train for this. for fuck sakes.
 
The main event is poster of the year.

Respect to our Nordic brotha from the fields @Deorum. If I drank, I’d clang mead glasses with you. This year, however, I will be voting for @BFoe.

He was a very active poster this year iirc, posting thought out responses and battling with various posters. Not much of a thread starter, yet willing to engage in a whole slew of topics across the WR.

PEDS getting popped in the awards thread skewed the Starman breakdown of the year, imo. If you guys saw the one left off the list, it would be the clear winner.
 
LMP said:
Nope you can change your votes though if you want. I have a limitation on 20 poll categories so best and worst threads got dropped
i never voted in like the last 11 years for the forum awards threads . so since i can't use my 10 votes to vote 10 times for one person in one category, i hereby withdraw my 11 years worth of banked votes and i hereby cast in all 110 of those votes for LMP as worst mod.
 
idrankyourbeer said:
i never voted in like the last 11 years for the forum awards threads . so since i can't use my 10 votes to vote 10 times for one person in one category, i hereby withdraw my 11 years worth of banked votes and i hereby cast in all 110 of those votes for LMP as worst mod.
<{1-11}>
 
HOLA said:
Election fraud is running amok in here. Somebody call Rudy.
LMP with only 1 vote for worst mod, despite 9 people casting votes yet only 4 votes were cast in that category.

irrefutable proof that this shit is fortified, rigged, and fraudulent. i'll bet that there's at least a couple of suitcases full of missing LMP ballots floating away in Lake Michigan right now.
 
