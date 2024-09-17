2 questions for old school fans! Who designed the UFC Ulti-Man logo? +

JPW328
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Mar 1, 2006
- Messages
- 696
- Reaction score
- 856
1: The story behind the Ulti-man logo used in the early days of UFC. What is the name of the graphic designer that created it? I remember people used to say it was modeled after Bas Rutten…
2: What fighters (what image) appeared on the UFC 1 poster? The image was supplied by Rorion Gracie.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
2: What fighters (what image) appeared on the UFC 1 poster? The image was supplied by Rorion Gracie.
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Last edited: