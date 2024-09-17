2 questions for old school fans! Who designed the UFC Ulti-Man logo? +

1: The story behind the Ulti-man logo used in the early days of UFC. What is the name of the graphic designer that created it? I remember people used to say it was modeled after Bas Rutten…
IMG_8415.jpeg


2: What fighters (what image) appeared on the UFC 1 poster? The image was supplied by Rorion Gracie.

IMG_8414.jpeg

Any help would be greatly appreciated!
 
Ulti-Man is father to the Just-Bleed God. Only he would know his origins🙏
 
@HI SCOTT NEWMAN should know the answers :)
haha hey you know what I geuniely don't know the answer to this one :D usually I'm good at remembering anything from the NHB days but I don't know this one. I always thought the ulti-man looks like GSP lol, people say Rutten as well, but obviously it was used in UFC 1 and those 2 didn't come to later, Rutten came a few years later and GSP many years later.

I used to have the ulti-man t-shirt in blue color, I loved that shirt. Very similar to this one... but mine was a bit more darker blue than this one

s-l1200.jpg
 
Hey, you callin my mans old?
haha so old I either forgot the answer or I don't know the answer lol, hope its not the forgot reason :D

I used to love that ulti-man logo, when I first saw GSP fight it reminded me of him, it looks so much like him, the way ulti-man is built and the bald head. I remember saying to my dad at the time hey that new Canadian guy looks like ulti-man :D
 
