Crime 2 Escaped American XL Bulldogs kill 22 pregnant ewes and maul 46 before being shot dead in Wales

650lb Sumo

650lb Sumo

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Aug 25, 2021
Messages
6,207
Reaction score
13,674
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...ales-killed-22-pregnant-sheep-injured-48.html
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/escaped-american-xl-bulldogs-kill-27643079

74996231-12474057-Two_American_XL_bulldogs_have_been_shot_by_a_farmer_in_Wales_aft-m-43_1693683575509.jpg

American XL Bulldog

Two American XL bulldogs have been shot by a farmer in Wales after they killed 22 pregnant sheep and injured 48 more in a savage rampage.

David Hughes, 26, of Pen y Wern, Rhosllanerchrugog, Wrexham, appeared at the city's magistrates' court and admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and being the owner of a dog worrying livestock.

The attack happened on private agricultural land at Rhosllanerchrugog in March after the dogs escaped from their home.

The dog had even turned on the farmer himself and had become aggressive.

71+Vy9ddq1L._AC_UF894,1000_QL80_.jpg


Hughes was banned from keeping dogs for five years and ordered to pay £900 in fines. The financial cost of the incident totalled at more than £14,000.

XL bulldogs are linked to an increasing number of dog attacks in the UK, with experts calling for the breed to be controlled by law.

Two in four fatal dog attacks in the UK in 2021 involved the breed - rising to six in ten in 2022, including high-profile incidents that killed children Jack Lis, 10, and Bella-Rae Birch, 17 months.

Edit: Update
Update Two
Update Three
Update Four
Update Five

Update Six
Update Seven
Update Eight
Update Nine
Update Ten

Update 11
Update 12
 
Last edited:
Hellowhosthat said:
Don't get how Bully XL's are legal here when just about every breed that's anywhere near as dangerous is banned.
Click to expand...

I didn't know you lived in the UK. Interesting. : - )
 
Kangals are considered part of Turkeys national heritage, they export them to African farmers to protect livestock. They should consider doing it to other countries as well to protect them against these shitbulls.
 
This breed will be banned by next year and I personally can't wait. In the past 12 months there's been several XL Bully attacks, a couple fatal - near me in Cardiff, a little kid was mauled to death by one named 'Beast'. Anyone owning this breed is a cunt of the highest order, without exception - they are the same as seeing facial tattoos on a person, or a swastika. They are a massive red flag. One of these XL bullies attacked another dog being walked by an old woman literally around the corner from my house, took 5 adult males to get it off. I saw one being walked off the leash outside my house and it snagged a crow, shook it to death and the owners couldnt prise its jaws open so it was just walking down the street with this dead, mangled bird in its mouth.

They seem to be everywhere near where I live, now.
 
I love dogs but not when they are out of control.

Why did it take him so long to shoot them. When they acted the live stock they should have been shot not when they went finialy went after him.

The owner is to blame for the dogs death and the loss of live stock.

He should be in jail and then made to pay the farmer back for all of his losses. Plus for the pain of having to shoot the dogs.
 
I used to be a head trainer at a large dog shelter. We had one American bully mix once named Tank. His head was the size of a basketball and he NEVER let go of this huge plastic ball. I worked with him a bunch and he was a sweetheart. He was absolutely the strongest animal I’ve ever worked with and I have no doubt that if he wanted to kill me, there would have been next to nothing I could do.

I don’t hate pitbulls. They can be very sweet dogs in the right homes. Unfortunately, 99% of the time the owners have no idea how to handle the dogs, get out their energy and train them. The breed is more prone to anxiety which means more attacks.

I don’t think they should be “banned” as in putting them all down, but they should be “discontinued” meaning spayed and neutered out of existence.
 
Rob Battisti said:
I used to be a head trainer at a large dog shelter. We had one American bully mix once named Tank. His head was the size of a basketball and he NEVER let go of this huge plastic ball. I worked with him a bunch and he was a sweetheart. He was absolutely the strongest animal I’ve ever worked with and I have no doubt that if he wanted to kill me, there would have been next to nothing I could do.

I don’t hate pitbulls. They can be very sweet dogs in the right homes. Unfortunately, 99% of the time the owners have no idea how to handle the dogs, get out their energy and train them. The breed is more prone to anxiety which means more attacks.

I don’t think they should be “banned” as in putting them all down, but they should be “discontinued” meaning spayed and neutered out of existence.
Click to expand...

I think with any dog the problem is what happens if they lose it. A bully XL is the type of dog that can be a loving family pet for it's entire life until one day it isn't and bites your son's face off.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
I think with any dog the problem is what happens if they lose it. A bully XL is the type of dog that can be a loving family pet for it's entire life until one day it isn't and bites your son's face off.
Click to expand...
I don’t disagree. I never felt wholly comfortable with them but I honestly felt more in danger with other breeds. Mostly German Shepards. In the shelter the stress of no exercise and just being confined dealt more impact on the smarter dogs.

Also, there was one HUGE Great Dane who just didn’t realize how big she was. At only 1 she looked like a horse but played like a terrier. Nearly ripped my shoulder out.
 
oldshadow said:
I love dogs but not when they are out of control.

Why did it take him so long to shoot them. When they acted the live stock they should have been shot not when they went finialy went after him.

The owner is to blame for the dogs death and the loss of live stock.

He should be in jail and then made to pay the farmer back for all of his losses. Plus for the pain of having to shoot the dogs.
Click to expand...

North Wales police said: 'Despite several attempts by the farmer to stop the dogs attacking his livestock, he was unable to get them under control, before one became aggressive towards him.

'Both dogs were eventually shot by the farmer at the scene, with the financial cost of the incident amounting to more than £14,000.'

/

Maybe he wasn't there when the attack began. He would have had to notice, approach to find out what was going on, maybe try to stop the dogs with bare hands or maybe a stick or similar, maybe run to the tool shed to get a stick, then run back, it didn't work, then run to the house, bearing in mind it might be a long way and he might not be a fast runner, then run back with his gun, then try to hit the dogs without hitting the sheep. It could take a while. It doesn't say that he only decided to shoot them after they became aggressive towards him. They probably became aggressive towards him when he tried to stop them with bare hands.

Edit for clarification: The Wales Online article:

'The farmer made multiple attempts to stop the attack but was eventually forced to shoot the dogs after one became aggressive towards him.'

does imply that he only decided to shoot them after one became aggressive towards him but this seems to be editorialising/twisting the police quote, which does not imply that.
 
Last edited:
650lb Sumo said:
North Wales police said: 'Despite several attempts by the farmer to stop the dogs attacking his livestock, he was unable to get them under control, before one became aggressive towards him.

'Both dogs were eventually shot by the farmer at the scene, with the financial cost of the incident amounting to more than £14,000.'

/

Maybe he wasn't there when the attack began. He would have had to notice, approach to find out what was going on, maybe try to stop the dogs with bare hands or maybe a stick or similar, maybe run to the tool shed to get a stick, then run back, it didn't work, then run to the house, bearing in mind it might be a long way and he might not be a fast runner, then run back with his gun, then try to hit the dogs without hitting the sheep. It could take a while. It doesn't say that he only decided to shoot them after they became aggressive towards him. They probably became aggressive towards him when he tried to stop them with bare hands.
Click to expand...

Yea I can see that especially in the UK.

Here they are going to have a gun on them when they go to see what's going on. We have bears and coyote plus some wild dogs.

It just sucks having to shoot a dog over shit like this.
 
oldshadow said:
I love dogs but not when they are out of control.

Why did it take him so long to shoot them. When they acted the live stock they should have been shot not when they went finialy went after him.

The owner is to blame for the dogs death and the loss of live stock.

He should be in jail and then made to pay the farmer back for all of his losses. Plus for the pain of having to shoot the dogs.
Click to expand...

for the first part of your post it probably took that long for the farmer to realise what was going on.

Story time (not a nice one). My cousin got a husky type dog and put no effort into its training. It was an outside dog and it eventually escaped and killed one of the neighbours lambs. My cousin had to pay the farmer and keep the dog on a long chain. I went to visit a few months later and when I asked my cousin where the dog was he welled up and said it had cancer. Later on the told me the truth. The dog had escaped again and killed two sheep. My uncle made my cousin pay double for the sheep and….. shoot the dog himself.
 
This might sound messed up but...

Is anyone else a little bit impressed that 2 dogs did THAT much damage?

I mean, if you told me 2 dogs took out 5 ewes, I'd say, ok, that makes sense. they were probably REALLY hungry. But these numbers? Wow.. just wow.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,230,420
Messages
55,000,037
Members
174,545
Latest member
luchronical

Share this page

Back
Top