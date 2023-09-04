650lb Sumo
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/ar...ales-killed-22-pregnant-sheep-injured-48.html
https://www.walesonline.co.uk/news/wales-news/escaped-american-xl-bulldogs-kill-27643079
American XL Bulldog
Two American XL bulldogs have been shot by a farmer in Wales after they killed 22 pregnant sheep and injured 48 more in a savage rampage.
David Hughes, 26, of Pen y Wern, Rhosllanerchrugog, Wrexham, appeared at the city's magistrates' court and admitted being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control and being the owner of a dog worrying livestock.
The attack happened on private agricultural land at Rhosllanerchrugog in March after the dogs escaped from their home.
The dog had even turned on the farmer himself and had become aggressive.
Hughes was banned from keeping dogs for five years and ordered to pay £900 in fines. The financial cost of the incident totalled at more than £14,000.
XL bulldogs are linked to an increasing number of dog attacks in the UK, with experts calling for the breed to be controlled by law.
Two in four fatal dog attacks in the UK in 2021 involved the breed - rising to six in ten in 2022, including high-profile incidents that killed children Jack Lis, 10, and Bella-Rae Birch, 17 months.
