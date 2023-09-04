oldshadow said: I love dogs but not when they are out of control.



Why did it take him so long to shoot them. When they acted the live stock they should have been shot not when they went finialy went after him.



The owner is to blame for the dogs death and the loss of live stock.



He should be in jail and then made to pay the farmer back for all of his losses. Plus for the pain of having to shoot the dogs. Click to expand...

North Wales police said: 'Despite several attempts by the farmer to stop the dogs attacking his livestock, he was unable to get them under control, before one became aggressive towards him.'Both dogs were eventually shot by the farmer at the scene, with the financial cost of the incident amounting to more than £14,000.'Maybe he wasn't there when the attack began. He would have had to notice, approach to find out what was going on, maybe try to stop the dogs with bare hands or maybe a stick or similar, maybe run to the tool shed to get a stick, then run back, it didn't work, then run to the house, bearing in mind it might be a long way and he might not be a fast runner, then run back with his gun, then try to hit the dogs without hitting the sheep. It could take a while. It doesn't say that he only decided to shoot them after they became aggressive towards him. They probably became aggressive towards him when he tried to stop them with bare hands.Edit for clarification: The Wales Online article:'The farmer made multiple attempts to stop the attack but was eventually forced to shoot the dogs after one became aggressive towards him.'does imply that he only decided to shoot them after one became aggressive towards him but this seems to be editorialising/twisting the police quote, which does not imply that.