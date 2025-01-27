1980s or 1990s - Which decade was more superior overall?

Since the average age on Sherdog is around 37 I believe, I think these are the two most special decades for most of us.



From the perspective of.



- Music

- Technology

- Economy

- Movies

- World events

- Education

- TV Shows

- Society



Whatever else you want to add.



But I have to go with the 80s, that decade hit me more in the feels.



Can't really explain why but it did.



One of the big world events I remember vividly is the space shuttle challenger exploding mid air. Never forget that moment. It was devastating.