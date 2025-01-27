  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

1980s or 1990s - Which decade was more superior overall?

Which decade was more superior overall?

Since the average age on Sherdog is around 37 I believe, I think these are the two most special decades for most of us.

From the perspective of.

- Music
- Technology
- Economy
- Movies
- World events
- Education
- TV Shows
- Society

Whatever else you want to add.

But I have to go with the 80s, that decade hit me more in the feels.

Can't really explain why but it did.

One of the big world events I remember vividly is the space shuttle challenger exploding mid air. Never forget that moment. It was devastating.
 
Average age of a sherdogger is 37? I doubt too many are even under 40.

The 90's had the end of the USSR/cold war.
 
Contempt said:
Average age of a sherdogger is 37? I doubt too many are even under 40.

The 90's had the end of the USSR/cold war.
You are probably right as of now.

I did a thread/poll about how old is everyone on here it came out to be 37ish as the average based on my calculations.

It's probably older now, I have no idea how many newer members that are young have joined since than.

But I'll have to do another thread/poll like that to see what the numbers will be like now.

Takes Two To Tango said:
You are probably right as of now.

I did a thread/poll about how old is everyone on here it came out to be 37ish as the average based on my calculations.

It's probably older now, I have no idea how many newer members that are young have joined since than.

But I'll have to do another thread/poll like that to see what the numbers will be like now.

Well a 2020 poll coming out at 37 would... all things being equal mean it's now 42 in 2025.

I'd be interested to see the results of a new poll.
 
Contempt said:
Well a 2020 poll coming out at 37 would... all things being equal mean it's now 42.

I'd be interested to see the results of a new poll.
It would be 42, depending on influx of new blood on here since than. So I don't know it could vary depending on that.

But anyways you pick 1990s? Did you prefer 1990s music, movies and TV Shows as well?
 
Takes Two To Tango said:
It would be 42, depending on influx of new blood on here since than. So I don't know it could vary depending on that.

But anyways you pick 1990s? Did you prefer 1990s music, movies and TV Shows as well?
I was really young in the 80's so I basically grew up in the 90's. I loved all the old action flicks and a crapload of 90's metal.
 
The 90s were golden … I loved the 2000s too … after this it went downhill in the 2020s… worst era for me for now
 
I was aged 8 through 18 in the 90s.

It will always be the best decade.
 
