1980s or 1990s - Which decade was more superior overall?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Since the average age on Sherdog is around 37 I believe, I think these are the two most special decades for most of us.
From the perspective of.
- Music
- Technology
- Economy
- Movies
- World events
- Education
- TV Shows
- Society
Whatever else you want to add.
But I have to go with the 80s, that decade hit me more in the feels.
Can't really explain why but it did.
One of the big world events I remember vividly is the space shuttle challenger exploding mid air. Never forget that moment. It was devastating.
