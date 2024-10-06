16 years on Sherdog today

Otto!

Otto!

Good day my Sherbros, shersis and sherpeople!

Sherdog is the only social media that I use, and I have to say that I have met some awesome people on here. Some of you helped me through some difficult times, and I am glad to be part of this little community.

Thanks to Sherdog, I have learned much about:

-tipping
-relationships
-how to hide from a gf’s criminal family in Bangkok
-trying to understand people who eat steak well done with ketchup (not quite there yet)
-the dangers of attractive females with pointy elbows

And of course the art of banging 265s and benching 10s :cool:

Wishing everyone a good day, and I look forward to another few decades here!
 
Your Sherdog account is at the age of consent in 31 states.

<{ohyeah}>
 
Happy sweet 16, Otto!

5 more years and you'll be able to legally drink in sherdog's lounge.
 
