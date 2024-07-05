Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Who is unrecognizable?
Who aged gracefully?
Otm ShankCate Blanchett
Naomi Watts
Diane Lane
Jodie Foster
Andie MacDowell
Michelle Pfeiffer
Meryl Streep
She wins by being in The Night They Saved Christmas.Jaclyn Smith wins.
Young Jennifer was beautiful. Old vegan skeletor Jen, not so much.Jennifer Connelly
Bridget Fonda quit acting in 2002 hence why her appearance went downhill. When you no longer have nutritionist, personal trainers and hair/makeup people working for you then you start to age like the rest of the population.