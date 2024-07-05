  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Movies 100 Movie Stars' Transformation | Young to Old

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Jun 28, 2010
32,906
43,723
Who is unrecognizable?

Who aged gracefully?



50-Quotes-About-Aging_3_3_Getty.jpg
 
I was watching an old timey monster movie from the 1930's or 1940's on the ole Svengoolie Saturday Night Creature Feature gimmick the other day and it had the old lady from the Titanic in it, she was a young hottie, no doubt about it
 
Cate Blanchett
Naomi Watts
Diane Lane
Jodie Foster
Andie MacDowell
Michelle Pfeiffer
Meryl Streep
 
Jaclyn Smith wins. Michael Douglass looks like the Cryptkeeper, and Kim Basinger went overboard with the surgeries
 
Bridget Fonda quit acting in 2002 hence why her appearance went downhill. When you no longer have nutritionist, personal trainers and hair/makeup people working for you then you start to age like the rest of the population.
 
Lethal_Striker said:
Bridget Fonda quit acting in 2002 hence why her appearance went downhill. When you no longer have nutritionist, personal trainers and hair/makeup people working for you then you start to age like the rest of the population.
Lol that's not age. That's giving up to food. Should have followed her Aunt's work out tapes.
 
Diane Lane
Michelle Pfeiffer
Jennifer Connely
Cate Blanchet
Helen Miren


All aged great.
 
Ladies?

Eva Mendes
Halle Berry
Jennifer Aniston
Jamie Lee Curtis
Alice Eve


Guys?

Paul Rudd
Matthew McConaughey
Patrick Dempsey
Idris Elba
George Clooney

Which led me to thinking about William Shatner, and realizing he just turned 93, and he is surprisingly still quite coherent, healthy and spry for his age. Caught his interview with Jimmy Kimmel not long back, and damned if that dude isn't living life marching to his own beat.

And then the edibles kicked in... when then led me to thinking about... "What if William Shatner and Bettie White had a lovechild?". That might have led to the first 150 year old champ-level progeny.

It was 3 200Mg Reese's Peanut Butter cups, so here we go.
 
