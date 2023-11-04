  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Media “Tom Aspinall’s standup is on another level than I’ve seen on any MMA-fighter“ ~ Rico Verhoeven

Who’s going to win?

Megatronlee said:
Does he know what that means tho ?
Like how educated is he on how top level Mma strikers look vs just kickboxers? Has he met the black beast?
MMA it's Different you have to worry against the Grappling, Lewis it's Good for MMA but any Elite Kickboxer eat him alive look Hunt made him looks Average.

images
 
Aspinall KO's Ngannou confirmed.

Haha.

I love Aspinall, and I'm going against my countryman here and saying Pavlovich wins this. Pains me to say.
 
TCE said:
Aspinall KO's Ngannou confirmed.

Haha.

I love Aspinall, and I'm going against my countryman here and saying Pavlovich wins this. Pains me to say.
How dare you, Aspinall is the much better fighter imo, he wins more often than not.
 
Laheys'Liquorland said:
Curtis Blaydes pieced him up in standup.
I don't understand how anyone that watched that fight can think this, the fight essentially never really got started. :eek:, it's like one person says something about the fight and then everyone repeats that narrative.
 
