MMA it's Different you have to worry against the Grappling, Lewis it's Good for MMA but any Elite Kickboxer eat him alive look Hunt made him looks Average.Does he know what that means tho ?
Like how educated is he on how top level Mma strikers look vs just kickboxers? Has he met the black beast?
For sure, he’s trained with the likes of Francis Ngannou:Does he know what that means tho ?
Timestamped (Rico Verhoeven also speaks about Alistair Overeem’s retirement, right after the Tom Aspinall talk):
How dare you, Aspinall is the much better fighter imo, he wins more often than not.Aspinall KO's Ngannou confirmed.
Haha.
I love Aspinall, and I'm going against my countryman here and saying Pavlovich wins this. Pains me to say.
I don't understand how anyone that watched that fight can think this, the fight essentially never really got started. , it's like one person says something about the fight and then everyone repeats that narrative.Curtis Blaydes pieced him up in standup.