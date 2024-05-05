What is control time in the eyes of the judges?



On UFC stats dot com, it includes the time you spend pushing someone against the fence. The time where you’re both standing up and one guy has his arms around the other guys waist.



The judging criteria has fighting area control as the least important criteria, only to be used when striking, grappling and effective aggression are all 100% equal and the judge can’t find any difference. And even effective aggression is only used when striking and grappling is 100% equal



What effective grappling did pantoja have in the 5th round? He got a few takedowns, a reversal and achieved full mount. He had zero submission attempts and wasn’t even close to setting one up



Control time doesn’t decide fights, and erceg’s effective striking advantage won him the 5th on volume and on impact when he sliced pantoja open



