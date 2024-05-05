“Control time”

What is control time in the eyes of the judges?

On UFC stats dot com, it includes the time you spend pushing someone against the fence. The time where you’re both standing up and one guy has his arms around the other guys waist.

The judging criteria has fighting area control as the least important criteria, only to be used when striking, grappling and effective aggression are all 100% equal and the judge can’t find any difference. And even effective aggression is only used when striking and grappling is 100% equal

What effective grappling did pantoja have in the 5th round? He got a few takedowns, a reversal and achieved full mount. He had zero submission attempts and wasn’t even close to setting one up

Control time doesn’t decide fights, and erceg’s effective striking advantage won him the 5th on volume and on impact when he sliced pantoja open

NO ARGUMENT
 
It's the least important criteria. It doesn't matter unless every other category is equal. Still, you have commentary acting like control time matters.

I thought it was clearly Erceg's fight.
 
In the fifth or fourth, after Pantoja took Erceg down for a minute or so and did nothing Anim said something like "well, he achieved nothing with that takedown so to me the round is still wide open."

And that how it goes in the rules, but judges, I think, just find it easier to give this more weight than it has. Safer to explain the takedown/control than the other way around.
 
I would like to see 1 fighter get be awarded an extra point at the end of the fight for inflicting more damage. It's a fight and if I bust you open it should mean something significant.
 
Control time is only suppose to be criteria for breaking a tie if all other things are equal. So basically never. It’s about doing damage and attempting to finish the fight with striking damage or attempted submissions.
 
