In response, Amazon acknowledged it had found a “few” problems, but claimed the workers had provided “a lot of inaccurate information”.

‘This is why we’re homeless’​

“They just sit you there in uncomfortable places, and you’re on display like a human zoo in the middle of the warehouse,”

“That’s all they’re concerned about: how much you can make them, how much they can push out of you, how little they can give you, and how much they can get out of you.”



“Because I hadn’t been there a full year when I got hurt in February, I wasn’t able to receive my full benefits, which is why we’re homeless – because we can’t afford housing.”





As Williams recovers from his repetitive motion injury, a



“I have no grip strength,” he said. “I can’t carry things very long. Even a gallon of milk is tiring … My day to day life has been hit so hard, everything has an added measure of difficulty now.



“There’s just no thought, or no care to, what kind of strain gets put on the body, even though we would constantly say something about it.”



‘I’ve been through my savings, 401k and credit cards’​ Two years after she began working as a picker and stower at Amazon’s STL8 warehouse outside of St Louis, Missouri, in August 2021, Christine Manno began experiencing severe carpal tunnel symptoms due to the repetitive motions inherent with her job. She had two surgeries, in the following October and December, and returned to full duty a few days after her second surgery.





“Over the course of a 12-hour shift, I do three 12-hour shifts,” Manno said. “I could lift thousands of pounds over the course of the shift, and my hands were still visibly swollen, so my hands started to get worse.”



In May 2022, when reaching for a high box, she felt pains down her back, both arms, and down into her legs.



After her initial claim for disability benefits faced resistance, Manno retained an attorney. Eventually, her case was approved.



In January 2023, eight months after the injury, she went to see a spinal surgeon. “He agreed that it was during the course of my job that these injuries occurred,” Manno said. “Up to that point, I had had no type of treatment. They wouldn’t allow anything.”





Through the course of working while injured, Manno was able to work with restrictions. She began physical therapy, but said it didn’t help alleviate her pain.



During this time, while driving a turret truck in the Amazon warehouse, which doesn’t require lifting, Manno got dizzy and lightheaded, sostopped and informed her supervisor. She says she was told to sit down, but ordered 20 minutes later to go back to the truck and finish the job.

