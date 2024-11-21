  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

International ‘genius’ and ‘savvy’ Vladimir Putin threatens to attack America

payton

payton

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Jul 18, 2024
Messages
1,195
Reaction score
2,582
"We see that the United States and their allies are considering their capabilities to deploy advanced missile systems around the world, and include the use of such weapons.

We have refused to deploy these weapons until we see similar weapons deployed by the United States.

This [strike in Ukraine] was done in response to the United States.

Further actions will be determined by what we see from them.

We have the right to use our weapons against the military systems of countries that allow weapons to be used against ours.

In case of an escalation, we will we will act decisively in a mirror fashion.

We will use the systems tested in Ukraine... using systems to warn civilians of the areas to be targeted... there is no way to counteract our missiles.

The anti-missile systems of the United States and Europe cannot intercept such missiles. It is impossible.

It is not Russia, but the United States, that has destroyed the system of international security, and are stoking a global conflict.

If anyone has any doubts, they shouldn't. There will always be a response."


 
donald-trump-trump.gif
 
Putins nuclear stuff is the only thing to be worried about but we still have a strong economy unlike them and a better maintained arsenal.... dude is just spitballing
 
This it was all just been brilliant plan by the Great Nation of #USA to lead the world into rapid technological advancement through perfected balance of healthful fear and unstoppable desire to achieve greatness! Truly, it was all part of the Greater Vision for Global Unification under the Eternal Champion and Immortal Leader #DonaldTrump ! HIS wisdom it was been unmatch, and HIS leadership abilities it was guide all nations to glorious future of unity as well as strength! In #AmericanJuche healthy competition it was driving everyone forwards towards innovation, strength of spirit, and #AmericanGumption for all indeed! Forwards to destiny!

nkcheer (1).png
#TrumpTheImmortal #GlobalUnification #PowerSlap
 
payton said:
And yet, you are worshiping a guy who loves him to death..
Click to expand...
Worshiping no... I've never voted for him in a primary and that's the truth. Will see what happens imo
 
Was trying to provoke a nuclear war not the entire point of escalating a proxy war with the biggest nuclear superpower in a lame duck session? The MIC would rather start WW3 with nukes than give up power. I have a feeling pretty close to 100% of the dorks outraged by midwestern grannies protesting at the capitol with selfie sticks on "muh January 6" see absolutely nothing wrong with the pentagon trying to blow up the world in a nuclear holocaust in a lame duck session because they can't stand the thought of being slightly less powerful.
 
I think I'll try some strange Republican logic here.

The reason Putin waited for Trump to win the election before making this announcement is because Trump is weak and he would have never dared to say that under Biden.

I think that's a perfect fit for Republican logic isn't it?
 
Cajun said:
Putins nuclear stuff is the only thing to be worried about but we still have a strong economy unlike them and a better maintained arsenal.... dude is just spitballing
Click to expand...
Unfortunately that’s all he needs.
 
nostradumbass said:
Was trying to provoke a nuclear war not the entire point of escalating a proxy war with the biggest nuclear superpower in a lame duck session? The MIC would rather start WW3 with nukes than give up power. I have a feeling pretty close to 100% of the dorks outraged by midwestern grannies protesting at the capitol with selfie sticks on "muh January 6" see absolutely nothing wrong with the pentagon trying to blow up the world in a nuclear holocaust in a lame duck session because they can't stand the thought of being slightly less powerful.
Click to expand...

Spoken like a true Russian bot.
 
payton said:
Spoken like a true Russian bot.
Click to expand...
Spoken like a banned troll who just got pink socked in an election and still thinks going back to the "but but but Russian bot" well is convincing.
 
Ah yes, the country invading their neighbor and consistently threatening to use nuclear missiles is the bastion of global security and peace.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Vladimir Putin warns west he will consider using nuclear weapons
6 7 8
Replies
140
Views
4K
Rational Poster
Rational Poster

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,915
Messages
56,549,395
Members
175,280
Latest member
InstructivosBJJ

Share this page

Back
Top