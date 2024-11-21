"We see that the United States and their allies are considering their capabilities to deploy advanced missile systems around the world, and include the use of such weapons.



We have refused to deploy these weapons until we see similar weapons deployed by the United States.



This [strike in Ukraine] was done in response to the United States.



Further actions will be determined by what we see from them.



We have the right to use our weapons against the military systems of countries that allow weapons to be used against ours.



In case of an escalation, we will we will act decisively in a mirror fashion.



We will use the systems tested in Ukraine... using systems to warn civilians of the areas to be targeted... there is no way to counteract our missiles.



The anti-missile systems of the United States and Europe cannot intercept such missiles. It is impossible.



It is not Russia, but the United States, that has destroyed the system of international security, and are stoking a global conflict.



If anyone has any doubts, they shouldn't. There will always be a response."





