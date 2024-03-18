Zombie Rome (upcoming movie)

cowboyjunkie
Save your money for date night Sherbros!
Sure to be a classic! Starring, Conor, Floyd, Tito, Ken, Holly, Dennis Rodman and Insane Clown Posse!
Zombie Rome | Horror
Zombie Rome: Directed by Tan Bing. With Conor McGregor, Michael Paré, Dalip Singh, Adam Ant. Spartacus who is about to die in The Coliseum prays to his Gods to curse Julius Caesar and the Roman Empire and unleashes the world's first Zombies. Caesar and his Roman Army must fight to stop the...
