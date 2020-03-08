ZeroZeroZero

I've been watching it. I didn't watch the trailer above as trailers usually give away WAY too much of the story.



It's quite like McMafia and The Night Porter in terms of scale.

The view point swap they seem to do in each episode works surprisingly well too.



It's on Amazon in the US I believe and and either Canal+, Sky or HBO Europe depending on where you live in Europe if that's where you are, the rest of the world I'm not sure but probably Amazon I guess.



If you don't like subtitles and some pretty graphic violence then it's not for you. The IMDB tagline is 'A cocaine shipment makes its way to Europe, starting from the moment a powerful cartel of Italian criminals decides to buy it, to its journeys through Mexico, to its shipment across the Atlantic Ocean.' so big chunks of it are set in Mexico, Italy and North Africa. The lead characters are American (even if some of the actors who play them aren't) so a lot of it is in English too.