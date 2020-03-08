ZeroZeroZero

MarloStanfield

MarloStanfield

The Wild Colonial Boy
@Gold
Joined
Dec 29, 2010
Messages
16,985
Reaction score
3,384
wow 8 episodes of magnificence, It is based on the novel of the same name by Roberto Saviano and made by the same crew that did gomorrah
ZeroZeroZero is an unforgettable exploration of the inner workings of the global cocaine trade


the final scene is worth the price of admission alone
not sure what its on cause i rip that shit but youlll find it
 
Will do some coke then watch <45>
 
I've been watching it. I didn't watch the trailer above as trailers usually give away WAY too much of the story.

It's quite like McMafia and The Night Porter in terms of scale.
The view point swap they seem to do in each episode works surprisingly well too.

It's on Amazon in the US I believe and and either Canal+, Sky or HBO Europe depending on where you live in Europe if that's where you are, the rest of the world I'm not sure but probably Amazon I guess.

If you don't like subtitles and some pretty graphic violence then it's not for you. The IMDB tagline is 'A cocaine shipment makes its way to Europe, starting from the moment a powerful cartel of Italian criminals decides to buy it, to its journeys through Mexico, to its shipment across the Atlantic Ocean.' so big chunks of it are set in Mexico, Italy and North Africa. The lead characters are American (even if some of the actors who play them aren't) so a lot of it is in English too.
 
yjxw0zx.gif

aDc3D9U.gif

ulpnIqG.gif

xLTyCA9.gif
 
I re-watched it a few weeks ago.
Its a good show for sure.
Well worth a watch.
 
It deserved a second season amazon seems to cancel the few great shows it has like the tick and zero zero zero.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,243,822
Messages
55,937,184
Members
175,000
Latest member
chama-radiation

Share this page

Back
Top