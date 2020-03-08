MarloStanfield
The Wild Colonial Boy
@Gold
- Joined
- Dec 29, 2010
- Messages
- 16,985
- Reaction score
- 3,384
wow 8 episodes of magnificence, It is based on the novel of the same name by Roberto Saviano and made by the same crew that did gomorrah
ZeroZeroZero is an unforgettable exploration of the inner workings of the global cocaine trade
the final scene is worth the price of admission alone
not sure what its on cause i rip that shit but youlll find it
