Your thoughts on this

It's wild how often people will do reprehensible things out of sheer laziness, and barely reframe it. If you utterly abandon someone because they aren't convenient to be around, then fine you don't really give too much of a fuck about that person. That's life, not everyone cares deeply about everyone else. But you don't have to twist every situation into you being the victim. Oh it was hard on my mental health.
You silly bitch, I have severe mental health issues and it would never cross my mind to bail on a sick loved one.