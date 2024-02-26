Movies Your thoughts on Hair from 1979

Your Account

Your Account

reacted to your score
@Silver
Joined
Jan 26, 2015
Messages
11,990
Reaction score
5,573
While I was young I think I heard multiple times from different people, older people , about movie Hair, how they've liked it.
I was thinking that must be some legendary movie , Hair ....
Now I see it's at 7.5 @ IMDB , and that doesnt look like some legendary movie grade .
But, I see it's also classified as a Comedy , so , is it worth to spend some time and have a look , maybe light some cool strain before , would that be useful ?
 
No idea bud but man they had some wild styles back then. Bring back that 1979 hair amirite fellas???
 
Online ratings are hardly a good way to determine how good a movie is. But no, Hair was never a well known movie. Sure you weren't thinking of Hair Spray?
 
mjmj said:
Online ratings are hardly a good way to determine how good a movie is. But no, Hair was never a well known movie. Sure you weren't thinking of Hair Spray?
Click to expand...
I rate this comment an 8.5/10. How's that for an online rating metric smarty pants.
 
Woldog said:
I rate this comment an 8.5/10. How's that for an online rating metric smarty pants.
Click to expand...
I feel honored.
dr5glG.gif
 
I thought this was gonna be about afros
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,538
Messages
55,150,060
Members
174,638
Latest member
Possuidor

Share this page

Back
Top